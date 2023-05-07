The photograph of Ferrari’s Miami Grand Prix qualifying is all in the moment in which Charles Leclerc loses control of the number 16 SF-23 during his last attempt at Q3, while he is intent on tackling the first set of corners of the first sector.

A competitive Ferrari, which however did not bring home the result hoped for due to an accident which curtailed the most fiery part of Qualifying, Q3, relegating the Monegasque to seventh place on the starting grid.

Ferrari’s day was saved by Carlos Sainz Jr. third at the end behind poleman Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso. Frédéric Vasseur, team principal of Scuderia Ferrari, said he was sorry for Leclerc’s accident, but also that he preferred a driver who seeks the limit to get the most out of it, rather than having regrets at the end of the session.

“I think Leclerc was at the limit. In the previous lap he had done the best second sector, he was fighting for pole position. It went the way it went. He certainly had the pace to get the front row, but let’s see tomorrow. Today is a shame”.

“When you’re fighting for pole you have to push. You can’t say he pushed too much. Last year when we had a problem he managed to get pole position. That’s how it went today. I don’t want to say it’s as positive as happened, but it’s better than having regrets.”

Leclerc’s SF-23, once off the runway, ended up crashing into the protective barriers, breaking the rear wing. However, the team will be called upon to carry out the appropriate checks to rule out other rear-end problems which may involve the suspension and gearbox.

“I haven’t seen Leclerc’s car yet. I think we’ll have to look at the rear wing, its condition, but I think it’ll be fine for tomorrow’s race.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 crashes Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“The pace from the start of qualifying was good. The outcome of the session wasn’t what we wanted, but in terms of performance, both cars went well, both Carlos and Charles. We made a couple of record sectors, so the pace was there.”

“I think our pace went as we expected. It’s hard to say after a qualifying finish like ours. But Carlos also showed that he has pace over the flying lap. He didn’t do his best lap in Q3, he did much better in Q2 But the cars were fine and now we have to get ready for tomorrow’s race”.

Tomorrow, riders and teams may have to deal with another variable: the weather. In fact, it seems that the race can be held in the rain. Vasseur has not hidden some fears, even if his main concern is related to the great advantage of the Red Bulls once their prodigious DRS is triggered.

“Aside from the weather forecast, I’m worried about the Red Bulls’ top speed for tomorrow. Surely that doesn’t benefit us. We’ll have to try to reassemble and recover. It’s certainly a situation that doesn’t benefit us, even considering the weather, but we think we’ll have the pace to make a comeback”.

“For tomorrow we’ll have to look at the weather, because the forecasts aren’t positive. They’re not just talking about showers, but something worse,” concluded the Ferrari manager.