The 2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix is ​​over and faces are relaxed at Ferrari. The podium did not arrive, but the fourth and fifth place finishes obtained by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. gave Frédéric Vasseur a smile.

The Prancing Horse team principal was able to appreciate the improvements of the SF-23 with the updates brought by the team to Barcelona and then confirmed on the North American track dedicated to the memory of Gilles Villeneuve.

A good comeback brought the Reds to the foot of the podium, but the one-stop strategy also worked, with Leclerc and Sainz remaining on track despite the entry of the Safety Car to allow the marshals to move the Williams of Logan Sargeant broken down along the route.

“Today was a good day, a good race,” said Vasseur. “The summary of the weekend is that on Friday we already saw that we had a good pace both on the flying lap and on the race pace. Yesterday however everything was much more difficult also due to the complicated conditions. We started tenth and eleventh and it was frustrating. but we put together a good comeback, also showing good pace. The strategy was also good. We decided to leave both cars out during the Safety Car to be able to have a few laps with clean air ahead and push. did a good job.”

“It’s always important for everyone’s confidence, riders included. We knew we had good pace because we saw it on Friday, but in free practice there are always unknown factors. You never know other people’s engine mappings, fuel loads … It’s always good to have a consistent race. In the last 30 laps we had the pace of Hamilton and Alonso. And I think that’s honestly a big step forward.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Qualifying made the weekend for the Maranello team more difficult. Probably without the mistakes made by the team and the riders, the final result could have been different and probably better. However, Vasseur has already put yesterday’s events behind him to concentrate on the future, namely the Austrian Grand Prix to be held at the Red Bull Ring.

“Regret about qualifying? It’s not the right word. We have to try to correct the mistakes we’ve made and we’ll talk about it on Tuesday. It’s a good lesson from Austria too. We hope to be in shape on that track too and we have to make a perfect weekend to get a better final result than this”.

Ferrari will show up in Austria with the intention of verifying whether the innovations are able to work even on a permanent track with different characteristics from that of Montreal. But the team will also have to work trying to amalgamate the package introduced in Barcelona with the innovations that Ferrari will bring for the next round of the World Championship.

“We are improving step by step. We have understood certain things, but we have to wait for confirmation on other tracks because Montreal is a particular track. Here the curbs make the difference. We have seen on several occasions that it is a fairly green track, while in Austria we will find “It’s a different situation. Now we have to focus on the next grands prix. We’ll bring a few more updates to the SF-23 in Austria and we’ll have to put everything together to try and have an error-free weekend.”

“I don’t want to talk about Ferrari ready to win a GP. Now I’m focused only on the team. We know that if we want to achieve a great result we have to have a perfect weekend, do very well both in qualifying and in the race. We will certainly have 2 attempts in Austria “because there will also be the Sprint Race. But I’m certainly optimistic,” concluded the Ferrari team principal.