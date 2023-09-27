Who said that fighting until the last lap of the last race of the Formula 1 World Championship could compromise the competitiveness of the following season? This is the gist of the words expressed by Frédéric Vasseur at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix, which took place last weekend on the Suzuka track.

Thanks to the results obtained first at Marina Bay and at Suzuka a few days ago, Ferrari has relaunched itself in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, currently held by Mercedes but much less secure than a few weeks ago.

Ever since Formula 1 decided to adopt the Budget Cap to contain costs, there has been a current of thought that sees teams forced to fight for an objective until the end of that current year at a disadvantage for the following year. Vasseur, however, doesn’t think that way. On the contrary.

The French manager believes that pushing the team to the end can help on a mental, motivational and even performance level. Continuing to work on the car to mitigate its defects and find solutions can be an excellent way to have a stronger car the following year.

“We shouldn’t postpone the fight, the fight today is with Mercedes and we have to do it. It’s always the best way to prepare for the future, for the mentality of the team, it’s crucial for everyone to be in the fight. We want to fight until the end of the season” .

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Director, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

“This is never a sacrifice, because I believe that performance comes from performing. It’s too late to go to the wind tunnel for this season, but what we can do on the current car can help us next season.”

Meanwhile, Ferrari has managed to improve its performance over the last few races. According to Vasseur, however, even before the summer break the SF-23s had shown improvements. So well before the latest updates brought to the track.

“Before the break we were already in good shape. Already at Spa-Francorchamps Charles [Leclerc] had shown that the car had good potential. He should have started fourth, but instead he found himself on pole and did well.”

“It’s often a matter of hundredths of a second, sometimes you take a small step and you have the feeling that everything has changed. It’s not exactly reality and from race to race, from track to track, everything changes. Even for the drivers, because sometimes the set-up is more suitable for Charles, other times for Carlos”.

“It’s sport, in the end you can accept that one does a better job than the others from weekend to weekend. I think that competition is positive and that this helps us improve”, concluded the Ferrari team principal.