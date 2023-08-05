After long discussions behind the scenes, the confirmation of Ferrari’s sporting director Laurent Mekies’ farewell to Faenza was confirmed for the Hungarian GP, ​​where from next year he will assume the role of Team Principal of AlphaTauri replacing Franz Tost.

The Frenchman’s farewell is part of an internal revolution which in recent months has seen the farewell of figures such as aerodynamics manager David Sanchez to McLaren, but also of other names behind the scenes. But the most important change was seen at the beginning of the year, when Fred Vasseur took over command of the Scuderia, replacing former Team Principal Mattia Binotto.

One of his main tasks has been to strengthen the team with some key hires, a task made more complex by the fact that a long period of time is needed, not only to convince personnel from other teams to land in Maranello, but also to free it from its contractual constraints with the classic gardening period.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Erik Junius

In fact, Vasseur has already hired Loic Serra from Mercedes, although currently he shouldn’t be able to start working before 2025 precisely because of the commitments made with the Brackley team. However, this is only a first step and the Team Principal of the Ducati is trying to build an increasingly competitive team, trying to attract engineers from rival teams.

The goal is to transform an inherited stable step by step, giving it a new image, even if some key figures of the team will remain central elements in the Frenchman’s vision, starting with Enrico Cardile: “We are far apart, because when you do my job one must not think that there is a perfect structure”.

“You always have to improve and always change things. If you stay with the same structure for two years in a row you’re dead, because everyone else will improve. It means that I don’t have a clear picture that allows me to say that I have to do this, and that’s it, and that it will work. That would be stupid.”

“In the coming weeks, in the coming months, in the coming years, we will make some changes, because some topics are longer than others. But it is an evolution and a permanent improvement.”

Over the course of this season, Ferrari has begun to modify the concept of its car, progressively moving away from the ideas that formed the basis of the F1-75 and SF-23 to approach the concepts seen on other rival single-seaters. By starting to understand the weak points of the current car, according to Vasseur, the team is starting to understand which direction to go in the design of the future 2024 car, also because it is the moment in which attention gradually begins to shift to the following year.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

“Yes, we’re starting to have a much more precise idea of ​​the situation and where we are weak and what our strengths are. But I’ll keep that to myself. I’m sorry! But race after race we’re certainly starting to have a much more accurate picture of the situation”.

Meanwhile, despite the smile left by the podium conquered in Spa, the Team Principal insisted that it’s important to keep your feet on the ground, especially as the values ​​on the field change from week to week. The important thing will be to continue taking steps forward and find greater consistency: “I would remain very calm, because we had the same meeting [con la stampa] a week ago [in Ungheria], and it felt like the end of the world, McLaren was flying, and we were stupid and so on. From one week to the next, today McLaren is behind, while we are in front”.

“It means we have to stay calm, race after race. We know that the group is very compact and that for one or two things you can move from second to eleventh position. And it’s not the end of the season, we still have a lot to do. But it was certainly positive to end the first part of the season in a positive way [il podio]. At least we will have the two weeks off with a positive race in mind.”