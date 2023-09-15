A weekend of suffering was expected for Ferrari in Singapore, on a track that requires high aerodynamic load, but Friday at Marina Bay brought yet another reversal of the expected values ​​of the 2023 season, with the Reds monopolizing the first two positions in both sessions today.

Charles Leclerc dictated the pace in the opening round, then in the evening session he handed over the leadership to teammate Carlos Sainz, albeit by just a handful of thousandths. It’s true that in terms of race pace the SF-23s seem to show a greater increase in times compared to the competition, probably due to tire wear, but it’s equally true that this season they had never approached a GP so well, as they did. team principal Frederic Vasseur also underlined.

“First of all, it was our best Friday since the start of the season. It’s a bit unexpected on a track of this type, but overall I think we did a good job. However, qualifying is tomorrow and it will be a question of tire management and preparation. But it’s always better to start like this than in the middle of the pack”, Vasseur told Sky Sport F1.

Many are already pointing to the Reds as the big favorites in the hunt for pole position tomorrow, but for the moment Vasseur prefers to remain cautious, even if it is clear that on a street circuit a good qualification can also be a great help from a race perspective.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Tomorrow we will all be very close again, so we need to focus on ourselves. We have a margin for improvement, but I think this applies to everyone. We just need to focus on our work and on preparing the tires for the flying lap, which will be an aspect crucial. So far everything has gone well in terms of set-up, we had a good Friday, with the riders both having good speed. There is an excellent spirit within the team and this is positive.”

Finally, he dribbled the question a bit when asked about the great difficulties shown today by the Red Bulls, who only finished in seventh and eighth place, seeming like distant relatives of the RB19s who dominated far and wide in 2023 , breaking all kinds of records.

“Honestly, I focus on us and I don’t care what happens to Red Bull. We already have enough work to do with our car and our drivers without thinking about the others. Probably tomorrow they will react and find the pace, but it’s true who had a difficult day today. Maybe when you have a little more pressure on you, you also make a few more mistakes. But we have to focus on ourselves, without thinking about Mercedes, McLaren and so on. That’s none of my business “, he concluded.

Read also: