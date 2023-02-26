Among the messages that Frederic Vasseur wanted to send at the end of the tests concluded yesterday in Bahrain there is no alarm. The Scuderia team principal underlined the positive aspects that emerged from the ‘three days’ in Sakhir, postponing assessments of the SF-23’s competitiveness to the race weekend.

Vasseur doesn’t want to hear about pressure, doesn’t launch into predictions for next weekend and confirms the confidence he underlined on the occasion of the presentation of the new single-seater.

He explained the reasons behind the changes to the ‘wall’, also confirming that his new role will not bring him into the media spotlight with the approach of Toto Wolff and Christian Horner. There will be time for Leclerc’s renewal, now the priorities are different.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What did the pilots confirm at the end of the tests?

“If they were happy we would probably be faced with a wrong professional approach. The DNA of this sport leads to always wanting to achieve more and having to do more. Excluding those who take the lead in qualifying, if a rider is happy with the balance it means that he isn’t pushing enough, I find it normal for a rider to ask for more and more grip, it’s part of the game. Summing up at the end of the three days, I see that the performance is there, but obviously we don’t know much about our opponents”.

What do you think about the degradation we have seen in the race simulations?

“I know you’ve analyzed all the stints… but you’ll also have seen that we completed a lot of stages trying different things. And some worked well right away, others less so. I’m quite happy with what we’ve done in these three days. The most important thing in winter testing is being able to put in the kilometres, because when for some reason you don’t succeed, it’s a disaster.”

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

How are your relations with Benedetto Vigna set up?

“We talk every day, it’s very important for me to have the full support of Ferrari and I’m really happy with this.”

Last season, the development program was not up to par with Red Bull’s. Will anything change?

“I don’t want to comment on last year, it was probably a choice aimed at focusing on some projects in view of 2023, it’s a choice. Last season’s development program I think was also affected by the fact that Red Bull and Mercedes had started very late in 2021, and as a result their 2022 cars started the season overweight.”

“In a situation like this, it was quite easy for them to improve performance by reducing weight, there is a direct impact on performance. Today I think we have a good starting point, we haven’t had any major problems in the three days of testing just he concluded, and it’s a fundamental aspect. We have developments planned until the final phase of the season, but I expect that we will all have something already in Jeddah or Melbourne, I don’t think it’s a secret”.

Ferrari SF-23: here is an instrumented wing to experiment with push-ups

Are you satisfied with the overall reliability of the project?

“We covered just over two thousand kilometers without any problems. I know that there was a small unexpected event with Alfa Romeo, we are still investigating”.

On the eve of one of the objectives of the 2023 season was to improve the efficiency of the single-seater without losing downforce. In the light of the trials just concluded, did you succeed?

“It’s always a compromise, it’s up to us to decide whether we want to run the car with more or less downforce. Red Bull made some aggressive choices last year on this front, but it’s too early to draw any conclusions.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton

From the outside, one got the impression that Leclerc was less comfortable with the balance of the car than Sainz. Is that so?

“In these three days we have tried many things, and as I said, there have been solutions that have worked, while others have not. I think Charles’ last run was very good, maybe he’s not at the top yet but he rode in very hot track conditions and his performance was good. I’m quite happy with the work done by Charles and the team over the past two days.”

Unlike Mercedes and Red Bull, you didn’t simulate qualifying at the end of the third day…

“We continued with our programme, it would have been a mistake to change it because Red Bull was at the top of the timesheets”.

What would you expect if qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix was today?

“That’s not the kind of question we ask. We know we still have three free practice sessions available. Then the conditions will change a lot, we’ll ride mainly in the evening, with low temperatures, but in the tests we couldn’t concentrate only on the last hour of activity when the track is faster”.

Are you interested in how Alfa Romeo is doing?

“Until last year it was an important part of my life, but beyond this aspect, I took a look at it and I will continue to give it, they have our power unit and it is useful to have indications on reliability. I have a friendly relationship with the team, every morning and every evening I have a coffee with them”.

Vasseur in Sakhir analyzes SF-23’s behavior with the team Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

We have seen a front wing with solutions bordering on regulation. Is seeing your technicians operating aggressively something you like?

“Before presenting the single-seater, we spoke with the FIA ​​and they confirmed that everything was up to standard. What other teams say doesn’t interest me.”

Rueda has moved on to a new role at Maranello. How did this decision come about?

“From the outside, when we talk about strategy we always tend to look at the person sitting on the pit wall. In reality it is a more complex mechanism, there is software, there is a flow of information, a communication channel, aspects that are often more important than those physically sitting in the field”.

“We’ve decided to change the organization a bit, Inaki will be in the company focused on the sporting side, Ravin will be on the pit wall. But that’s not the only change. We’ve also revised the flow of communication to make sure we have an efficient exchange. because when everything goes well there is time to allow interaction between three or four people, but when you have to react in a second it’s a different story, because a scenario can arise that was not in the plans. We did something a little more direct, and I think it will work well.”

Rear detail of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari SF-23 in the pit lane Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Have your relationships with the team principals of the other teams changed since you arrived in Maranello?

“Gunther started saying ‘ok, I’m your customer now!’, and I reminded him that it will be a pleasure to send him the invoices! I have a friendly relationship with some of the team principals, and we joked a bit, but overall there is great mutual respect and if the competition on the track makes us even tough opponents, sometimes we have to work together to the advantage of Formula 1 in its complex. I believe in the last few months, apart from the ‘game’ between Toto and Horner, the collaboration between the teams has been positive”.

Do you think you’ll have to enter the confrontation between Wolff and Horner?

“No, I never will. I have full respect for Horner as well as Toto, but I will never play this kind of game.”

Detail of the more loaded rear wing tested a little on the Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: George Piola

The perception of Ferrari from the outside is that it is sometimes a minefield on the political front. Did you get an idea about it?

“I don’t think it’s any more difficult than other teams. What distinguishes Ferrari from other teams is the passion and enthusiasm that surrounds it, when we presented the new car two weeks ago there were thousands of fans at Fiorano, and I don’t think there is anything like it anywhere else.” .

“It’s an enthusiasm that you feel everywhere, you go to the restaurant and there are fans, the same thing when you arrive at the hotel, and this aspect perhaps adds a bit of pressure. The question is whether this closeness and attention that there is towards of the team is something that slows down work in some way or if, on the contrary, contributes to motivation. Honestly, I think it’s a positive aspect, if you do this job you hope to be surrounded by enthusiasts, and probably everything in Italy is a bit ‘ bigger, but so far so good.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Have you started talking to Leclerc about renewing your contract?

“Now it is much more important to focus on what needs to be done rather than on other aspects. Then there will be time for everything”.