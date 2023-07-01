Glass half full or half empty? Ferrari’s Austrian Saturday is one of those difficult ones to decipher, especially bearing in mind how the two sides of the garage saw a totally opposite fate. Carlos Sainz brought home a good third place, not far from Sergio Perez, while Charles Leclerc was the victim of the problems he accused in qualifying and the penalty remedied for having hindered Oscar Piastri.

Two completely different races that also narrate a profoundly contrasting Saturday for the two Ferrari standard bearers. The Spaniard was the author of a good shootout qualifying in the morning, despite not having a soft tire available, while in the afternoon he managed to climb one position, reaching the virtual podium also taking advantage of the bad luck accused by Norris, who finished in antistall in turn three , and the severe tire degradation accused by Hulkenberg.

At the end of the race, Fred Vasseur praised the work of the Madrilenian, underlining how he completed a smooth and risk-free race, bringing home good points for the standings: “He concluded a very solid Saturday. We had some technical problems this morning, but in the flying lap he managed to put everything together and bring home the result without taking any great risks. I would say that the race was quite smooth, he brought home good points”, explained the Team Principal, also underlining the problem he accused in qualifying, when a failure in the brake-by-wire management system forced Sainz to pass well. part of SQ1 in the pits.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc’s day was more complex, penalized by conditions in which he did not find the feeling with the car, already evident during qualifying. The penalty received for having hindered a McLaren, which pushed him up to ninth position on the starting grid, weighed even more heavily: “It was a complicated day, but also this morning, with these conditions, he suffered a lot. Then every time he tried to overtake someone he would lose position to whoever was behind. I think the most important thing is to move on from today and focus on tomorrow. Tomorrow will be dry conditions and we will have to find the pace shown on Friday to try and bring home a good result”, added Vasseur.

With regard to the penalty, the stewards’ report states that Leclerc would have indicated how better communication from the pits could have allowed the penalty to be avoided. An aspect highlighted on several occasions, as already in Monaco during this season, even if Vasseur underlined that there are elements to keep in mind in this type of analysis: “When you are sanctioned, you certainly have to do a better job. But I also honestly think the conditions this morning [fossero difficili], the fact that the pit entry is on the ideal line doesn’t help. It was a complex situation, but what matters to us is to focus on tomorrow to move on and make the most of the positions we will have on the grid.”

Compared to Friday, the weather conditions have completely changed, with temperatures dropping by even thirty degrees if compared to those recorded when the riders had completed the long runs in FP1. The arrival of the rain and a slippery asphalt put Leclerc in particular in crisis, but Vasseur doesn’t make drama, already shifting his mind to tomorrow’s race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Today it’s very difficult to judge the conditions, starting from this morning, because it was very up and down. Let’s focus on yesterday in dry conditions and see tomorrow if there will be consistency. It will be a challenge for everyone because we didn’t have a long stint on the medium tyres, but it will be the same for everyone. Starting from second and third position, it will be a good opportunity to score points”.

Finally, Vasseur also allowed himself a joke about the one who is dominating this championship thanks to a consistency that no other opponent has yet found: “It is true that he is doing an exceptional job, in any condition, dry, wet, humid, high fuel load, low fuel load, it’s always there. Clearly his confidence grows as a result. In these conditions it is really difficult to beat him. But let’s focus on ourselves, in the last few weekends we’ve taken a step forward and we have Carlos on the podium today, tomorrow we’ll start from second and third place, let’s try to build on these foundations”.