Ferrari’s first victory of the season arrived in Singapore, which also coincides with the first success of the Vasseur era. Under the spotlight, it is the Cavallino that interrupts the hegemony of Red Bull, which up until the Asian stage had been able to put its stamp on every event held during this world championship.

The triumph came at the end of a weekend conducted admirably, with the SF-23 proving to be fast and well balanced from the very first moments of free practice, guaranteeing the pilots the opportunity to fight for a top result. Lots of short and slow turns, multiple traction zones and rather short extensions helped to express itself at its best, putting together all the elements of the puzzle.

After the pole position achieved on Saturday, the strategy was now clear: win, at all costs, finally managing to realize one’s potential. For this reason it was decided to diversify the choice of tires at the start of the race, fitting Charles Leclerc with the softer compound. His task was to overtake Russell at the start and ease the pressure on Sainz, in order to provide oxygen to manage the tires and extend the stint as much as possible to bring the race to a single stop.

The Cavallino team was in fact aware that, if the race had moved towards the two pit stops, Mercedes would have had an extra new medium tyre, to be exploited either with an undercut or over the long distance. This is why putting both cars ahead of everyone was a key element.

“The plan was first of all to put the two cars in front at the start of the race, which is why we started with the softs for Charles. Then, unfortunately, there was the Safety Car, when Charles rejoined he found traffic and lost a couple of positions. Then we knew we had to do forty laps on the hard tyres, so management was fundamental rather than advantage. Carlos managed the whole race and did it very well,” explained Frederic Vasseur to Sky, underlining how much the entry of the safety car changed the team’s plans. For example, precisely in those situations under the Safety Car, Leclerc slipped back a few positions, having to wait on the pitch for the pit lane to clear of traffic to avoid an unsafe release.

“We knew that Mercedes had one set of averages more than us and that we were at risk in the event of a Safety Car, which then occurred. But the pace was enough to keep them behind, not by a large margin, but it was enough.”

In the second half of the race, Sainz managed the pace very well, also setting some rather high times at the most opportune moment, thus giving Norris the opportunity to get closer to the leading duo and put pressure on Russell, who was second behind at the time. of the Ferrarista. The Spaniard then kept his cool after the Virtual Safety Car entered, keeping the tires alive and granting the DRS to the Englishman from McLaren in the final laps, which helped slow down the comeback of the two Mercedes drivers.

Elements that the Red Team Principal wanted to praise in interviews: “It’s a wonderful emotion that comes after a difficult first part of the season, but the team reacted very well. I am more than happy with this victory which comes immediately after Monza, which had already been a great event for the team with the pole position and the final result. Today it was a little more unexpected, but I’m more satisfied with everyone, they did a great job in the factory and on the track. Carlos was exceptional today in his management, so thanks to him and the team”.

However, today’s victory must not leave room for easy enthusiasm, because, as in Monza, the SF-23 expressed itself well on a track very favorable to its characteristics, in that alternation of values ​​on the field that was presented during the of the whole world. Speaking about the next round in Suzuka, Fred Vassuer himself is putting the brakes on: “If we look at the first part of the season, we went much better on the high-speed tracks, such as Canada, Austria, Belgium, Monza, while we suffered more on low speed tracks.”

“Singapore is not one of the fastest tracks, but the management of the tires and their temperature counts more. And, from this point of view, we did an excellent job. What helped the team in part is that from Monza Carlos is going better starting from free practice one. This is helping us build the pace over the course of the weekend, he’s doing a great job.”

“I think we’ve made a couple of steps forward. One in Zandvoort: Even though it was difficult for us, it was good in terms of understanding the car. Now, however, we shouldn’t draw hasty conclusions, tire and temperature management is very important in Singapore, we did a good job here. Suzuka will start from scratch. Today we don’t become world champions, we just take a step forward. We have to enjoy it, because we do this work to win, that’s our goal. We have to enjoy the work we’ve done, but next week we start from scratch.”