Fred Vasseur’s first outing as Ferrari team principal was a convincing one. The 54-year-old French manager has put some firm points on what will be his management, aware that he doesn’t have too much margin other than trying to win, given that his predecessor, Mattia Binotto, was resigned after a second place in the world championship pilots and builders.

Fred is perfectly aware of what awaits him in Maranello: the responsibility is to bring the Prancing Horse back to winning a world championship fifteen years after Kimi Raikkonen’s. And he does not hold back from the challenge, aware of what he has found in the Gestione Sportiva: “During my experience at Sauber, I had some colleagues who came from Ferrari and they told me that nothing is impossible in Maranello. After two weeks I can confirm that it’s true, nothing is impossible, we have the skills to move mountains and this will be important during the season.”

The new boss of the Scuderia is aware that he is being asked to win immediately and at the same time build what will have to be the Ferrari of the future: “If you play tennis, you want to win Wimbledon, and if you work in motorsport you want to win with Ferrari. The metaphor emerged while I was talking about it with my wife immediately after the first talks with John (Elkann): in the last 32 years of my life I have always focused on the result of the season that started, without a real long-term plan, but now I will have the possibility of being able to focus only on what we need to achieve the results we want to achieve”.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are the two Ferrari drivers whose contracts expire in 2024 Photo by: Ferrari

Vasseur says he sleeps well despite the pressure he will be subjected to in the Ferrari uniform: he immediately gave guidelines on what his action will be. He is a racer that Maranello lacked and thinks as such, perhaps setting aside some equally important aspects concerning politics.

We expected the issue of renewing driver contracts to be among the priorities in an F1 that seeks maximum stability to grow without too many jolts. It is true that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have agreements that are projected until the end of 2024, but it is equally true that the market could lead to disturbances.

The possible retirement of Lewis Hamilton, for example, could push Toto Wolff to steal Leclerc from him, at a time when those who have a top driver are trying to keep him close, extending contracts.

Vasseur cuts it short and sweeps away any doubts: “I know both riders quite well, and I think we still have some time before we start talking about the future. For me today is not the number one priority, we have to start the season very well then there will be time for the rest, I think it would be a mistake to start negotiations at a time when the priority is another one”.

The summary is simple: let’s start winning, then the renewal will be easy if not automatic. But watch out for my friend Toto…