There are difficult press conferences, and the one Frederic Vasseur gave last night in Barcelona is one of them. The Ferrari team principal did not hide that there are questions regarding Ferrari’s lack of competitiveness that today have no answer. The scenario is confused by a bipolar single-seater, capable of changing its behavior over the course of the same race and with the same tire compounds.

Confidence is now a fine thread linked to performance in qualifying, but points are awarded on Sunday, and that’s where you need to make a difference. Vasseur confirmed that there are a thousand people working to get out of a situation, the target being Mercedes. As for Red Bull, and in particular that of Max Verstappen, “it’s another story”.

What did you understand about the updates brought to the track this weekend?

“Compared to Miami in terms of potential we have taken a step forward. In qualifying we managed to put Carlos on the front row, and I think there has been some progress on that front. In the race we could underline that we have taken a step forward compared to Aston Martin, but obviously that is far from enough. We still have a huge difference in terms of performance against Mercedes, and if we want to come back and have good races it is on this front that we must concentrate all the attention of the company”.

Frederic Vasseur tries to explain the Ferrari defeat in Barcelona Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In which areas have you seen progress?

“The main problem for us is not the potential per lap or on a particular type of corner, but rather the lack of consistency. Charles’ car, for example, exhibited different behavior between the first and third stints (both contested with a hard compound), with the first set it was unbalanced, with the second train it was better. Carlos also completed the first and third stints well, but in the second he was 15 or 20 seconds late on his direct rivals”.

So there hasn’t been any improvement on the peakiness front on this track?

“Today it’s difficult to evaluate, because it’s a problem that varies according to the type of track. Miami and Barcelona can’t compare in terms of tarmac and energy put into the tyres, but I’d say the overall picture is the same: we’re competitive in qualifying and not in the race, and we’re still fickle when changing compounds, and sometimes even with the same compound”.

Isn’t this a tire degradation problem?

“I don’t think so, it becomes so when you push harder to compensate for the lack of performance. It’s not the main problem, Carlos was able to lap well in the last two laps, which means we’re not losing tires , while Charles complained about the balance of his single-seater from the first lap”.

Before the race, you changed the rear end on Charles’ car. Did you still get an idea about the problem that affected him in qualifying?

“We didn’t have the time to investigate thoroughly, so we decided to change the rear end. We will investigate when we return to the factory”.

The gap between Lewis and Carlos in the end was over twenty seconds. It is not exactly easy to see it as progress…

“We must always bear in mind that our rivals, as we saw Mercedes do today, are not sleeping. They brought a big update to Monaco, which means they are also active on the development front, but what we brought to the track this weekend is paying off in terms of pure performance. If we evaluate what we saw in Miami and Barcelona, ​​a picture emerges in which both we and Mercedes have taken a step forward”.

Have you identified the areas where to intervene to improve on the constancy front?

“If I knew I could say that very soon we will have the solution, but I can say that we have 1000 people focused on this problem. It’s very difficult to understand and solve, because the nature of the problem isn’t always the same, and as we know, this headache doesn’t exist in qualifying”.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc together: what do they think of the SF-23 Evo? Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos said on the eve of this weekend that Barcelona would not be one of the best tracks for you considering the current limitations of the car. Was the performance in the race still worse than expected?

“It’s really difficult to make predictions, it changes a lot from track to track. We’re now starting to get a better picture of the car and we know where we can adapt better. But I don’t think it’s all related to the track layout or the type of asphalt, the Miami circuit is completely different from Barcelona, ​​especially if we talk about asphalt, but we had exactly the same scenario between qualifying and the race.Mercedes is a good reference because they brought a big package to Monaco and the delta is towards us remained It means that in terms of performance, our package has also paid off, but as I said, we lack consistency.”

In general, are you penalized more than your opponents when you are in traffic?

“That could be correct, but if we ever analyze Carlos’ second stint we see that in the second stint he was in open air but it was a disaster.”

How do you rate the weekend in general?

“Carlos did the maximum possible with what he had available throughout the weekend. He had excellent qualifying sessions and was immediately fast in free practice. To keep two sets of hard tires for the race we sacrificed a set of softs in qualifying, and even with this limitation he was able to confirm himself on the front row. Charles had an excellent start to the weekend, then in Q1 the situation became very difficult due to the behavior of the car in the left-hand corners. We analyzed the data but no problems emerged, so we had to make the decision to change the whole rear end and postpone the analyzes to the next few days”.

What will you do in the short and medium term?

“To close the gap with Mercedes we have to solve the problem of consistency as soon as possible, I think we will be able to fight with them over the entire duration of the race. With Red Bull, and above all with Verstappen, it’s another story”.