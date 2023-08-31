Ferrari arrives at Monza after the difficult weekend in Zandvoort, but with the awareness of the possibility of giving its fans an important result. The shortcomings of the SF-23 manifest themselves to a less evident extent on low-load circuits such as Monza, as confirmed by the podiums conquered in Baku, Spielberg and Spa. The role of second force in Italy, however, is anything but obvious, moreover in a weekend where the reduced sets of tires available will complicate the work on the set-up. Much will depend on preparation for the simulator at the factory, an increasingly important practice in modern Formula 1, as underlined in the traditional press conference by Team Principal Frederic Vasseur.

Eyes on the simulation

“I wouldn’t say simulation is our weakness,” Vasseur begins when asked about the issue. “In the Sprints there was less preparation on the track, but we still did a good job at the factory. However, these were also fast and low-load circuits. More than a weak point, we need to be more efficient. We need to improve in every area, not just aerodynamics and the engine. In today’s Formula 1 then, with just three days of testing and the formats that change every weekend, it is difficult to test on the track. We did it at Zandvoort on Friday, but this weekend would be very difficult because there is an alternative tire allocation. Not having the opportunity to test on the track, we will certainly need to develop more on the simulator”.

According to the Team Principal, Ferrari does not see any correlation problems between the wind tunnel, the simulator and the real world. If anything, the difficulty originates from the physical phenomena that emerge on the track and which cannot be replicated in the context of the simulation. “When we bring something to the track, we have the earnings we expect”, explains Vasseur. “When the wind tunnel predicts a jump of X load points, we see exactly that on the track. This is a good thing. Now we understand where the problem is on the machine, but fixing it is another story”.

“Sometimes it’s easier to fine-tune the innovations on the track than in the tunnel. There are some aspects of the car that are not replicable in the wind tunnel. It didn’t happen before, but now there’s ground effect. One example is porpoising which we first experienced on the track eighteen months ago. It’s different than in the past. I would say that the gain from the updates corresponds to the one in the gallery. Now, however, it is a question of extracting the best from the package and with these cars it is difficult. It’s not a question of the potential of the package, but of the team’s ability to extract it at its best”.

Defined roles

Another theme dealt with in the traditional press conference is the role of Enrico Cardile. The Italian engineer was present at Zandvoort, where he exposed himself to the cameras, but be careful when calling him general technical director of Maranello. “The team’s organization chart is very clear”comments Vasseur. “Everyone who works on the chassis reports a Henry Cardilewho is technical director of the chassis part. Enrico Gualtieri instead he is the engine technical director. The same goes for the other teams. There is a DT in Brackley and Brixworth, one in Enstone and Viry Chatillon. You cannot have the same figure in the role of technical director of both areas”.

The staff coordinated by Cardile and Gualtieri will soon be enriched by new engineers, now being recruited. Ferrari’s massive purchasing campaign, however, would not be a symptom of internal deficiencies. “It’s not that we’re weak in the workforce. For what is the DNA of the competition, it is necessary to improve, to have the mentality of always doing betterotherwise you would be dead. We are hiring because we still have margin in the cost cap. For us, however, this choice is crucial. To reach the limit of the cost cap, you have to choose whether to invest in the production department, in aerodynamics or elsewhere”.

Expectations for Monza

Ferrari is not only looking to the future, but also to a present that sees Monza at the center of thoughts of the whole team. On paper, the Brianza route should enhance the characteristics of the SF-23, but after the unfulfilled forecasts on the eve of Budapest and Zandvoort, Vasseur does not say too much: “We have to do our best. Verstappen aside, the whole group from second to twelfth position is very compact. It’s easy to go from the top positions to the bottom. If you look at the last six-seven weekends though, you notice that we are doing better on fast tracks and with low load. At Spa and Spielberg we were in better shape than at Zandvoort and Budapest. Even in Holland though, Williams didn’t expect to be in such good shape at all.”

“We are in an increasingly balanced group. If you can get better out of the pack, you can make big money. This track is in line with those where we obtained our best results, but I don’t want to be optimistic or pessimistic. We have to do our best. Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin and sometimes even Alpine and Williams can be in the fight. The important thing is to consistently be in the top five. On paper, I’d say that Red Bull and Mercedes are the closest rivals here.”

The 2023 Italian Grand Prix will be the first Monza for Frederic Vasseur as Team Principal. “I don’t know if exciting is the right word”, the comment of the number one on the wall. “It’s definitely a busy weekend. The excitement will come tomorrow when we leave the garage. Since the beginning of the week though, in Maranello we have more fans outside the factory than usual”. The support of the fans brings with it emotions, but also a lot of pressure, a real variable to manage between the home corners: “We need the pressureAnd. She is intrinsic to our sport. I think everyone in the team feels the pressure of doing this job. My job is to try to control it, I’m not saying to make it a light weekend, but at least not different from the others. However, I would be lying if I said that the pressure in Monza isn’t higher than elsewhere.” concludes the Team Principal.