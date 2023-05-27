Third and fifth. These are the two results obtained by the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. in Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. A good day for the Reds, considering the potential – below expectations – shown in the first part of the season.

A result, however, the result of various problems encountered during the morning, during Free Practice 3, in which the team was unable to do the job of refining the set-ups it would have liked. This was revealed by Frédéric Vasseur, who gave himself to the microphones of Sky Sport at the end of the official tests.

The French manager spoke about this afternoon’s result, but also about the hopes he has for tomorrow, when anything could happen. However, a brief mention could not be missing of the situation linked to Charles Leclerc, who is being investigated for having hindered Lando Norris on his last lap of Q3 while the two were at the entrance to the tunnel.

Frédéric, are you satisfied with the result obtained in today’s qualifying?

“We finished 1 tenth from the front row and 2 tenths from pole position, so there was no lack of performance. Certainly we expected more in terms of grid positions. The positive thing is that we have 2 cars in the Top 5 and it will be an advantage to be able to play in this situation in the race. But now the situation is this and if we were missing something it was due to free practice this morning (Free Practice 3, ed). We were far away. We managed to recover for qualifying, but too late. Now we have to react and do better in the race.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Leclerc is under investigation for having hindered Norris under the tunnel. Are you worried?

“We saw what happened between Leclerc and Norris at the end of qualifying, it was a replay, quickly. It’s not easy because the trajectory is not clear in that part of the track and then you’re in the tunnel and it’s dark. It was a misunderstanding. because Charles was inside on the left and Lando expected him to go on the right, but that’s clearly not the trajectory.”

What do you think was missing today to do better?

“If we’re talking about a couple of tenths, the performance is there. But we have to put the details together. As I said before, there was no optimization done in the morning, because in qualifying we were with the best from the start. That’s why I think the mistake was made this morning, but it went the way it went. For the overall performance I’m happy. We need to improve and there are areas where we need to do it. We’ll bring updates to Barcelona next week, but it’s good to have both cars in the Top 5 to fight for the podium with both”.

What do you hope for tomorrow’s race? Does something unpredictable have to happen to be able to play for victory?

“What do I hope for tomorrow’s race? Well, I’d say that Fernando has to give everything in turn 1 tomorrow, he has to play every card! And it could be nice for us… (laughs and jokes, ed.). Seriously, we have to focus on us ourselves, do a good job and we know that in Monte-Carlo it is impossible to overtake. For this reason we will have to be very good with strategies. With 2 cars in front we can do something, maybe take some advantage.”