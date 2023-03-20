On paper, Jeddah should have been a more favorable track for Ferrari. Of course it must have been a shock to understand how, instead, it was the stage for a much worse performance than the one provided 2 weeks ago in Bahrain.

The sixth and seventh place finishes achieved by Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc speak for themselves. If Bahrain could have been a particularly problematic weekend for Ferrari, the one in Saudi Arabia was clarifying. There will be a lot to do in Maranello, because the SF-23s are currently simply inadequate for the objectives of a team of Ferrari’s level.

What particularly worries the top management of the Prancing Horse is the tremendous race pace shown by the Reds on the Hard tyres. Let me be clear, not that the SF-23s fly with the Soft and Medium ones. But they appeared to be in less difficulty than in the stint carried out with the harder compounds brought to Jeddah by Pirelli.

At the end of the race, Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur took stock of the microphones of Sky Sport, speaking of the main problems of the single-seaters from Maranello, but also of the choices made in the race which, in retrospect, seemed unsuitable.

“Certainly the result is not what we expected,” said the new Ferrari team principal. “After a tough weekend like this, we have to analyze the situation. I think there are positive aspects, because the first stint was quite good, with Leclerc able to move up from 12th to sixth place. Carlos was stuck behind Stroll, but in the “In the last part of the race on the Hard tires we had a huge lack of pace. We need to understand why and where it comes from and it’s not acceptable. We need to correct this as soon as possible.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, makes a pit stop Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has already made it known after the first race that it is working to overturn the W14 project and try to get back to being competitive as soon as possible. Vasseur, on the other hand, thinks that Ferrari will continue to pursue the path taken this year, explaining the reason for this choice.

“We still believe in our project. I can’t imagine a car going on the front row in qualifying and then going nowhere in the race. I think it’s more a setup problem than a project philosophy. A question of tire management” .

Charles Leclerc’s initial stint with the Softs probably brought some regret to the top of the Prancing Horse. The soft tires behaved very well compared to the other compounds, so they could have also helped Carlos Sainz Jr. at the start, just when he found himself dueling – losing – with Lance Stroll.

“We didn’t use the set of Softs saved with Carlos, but we were all a bit blind when choosing tires for the first stint of the race. We started with the Mediums, we were afraid for the consistency of the Softs. Of course, it’s easier to tell rear that we could have gone better with the Softs. We started by giving the Softs to Leclerc because he had to come back from 12th position, but almost everyone then decided to opt for a start with the mediums”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Vasseur also commented on Leclerc’s performance, one of the few positive highlights of the second race weekend of the 2023 Formula 1 season. “Overall Leclerc’s performance since the beginning of the season… I don’t want to start talking about the ‘if ‘. It’s not going anywhere, I don’t have to tell lies to myself, the team and the fans. But it is certain that Charles was third in Bahrain before retiring and on the front row here. That’s the positive side. The negative side is that as soon as we put on the hard ones, we struggle and we have to understand why. We can’t replicate the performance we have with the Soft and Medium”.

“When I arrived at Ferrari, I had an overview of the current situation. But it’s our current situation and not that of our opponents. Then when you go out on the track you compare yourself with the others. You progress by 5 tenths and the others maybe by 8 or 2. That’s why I said it would be important to continue developing the car and to push. I know it’s difficult to say such a thing after a weekend like this, but I think Ferrari made a good step forward in terms of flying gained in qualifying compared to Mercedes and Aston Martin. But the problem of the weekend is the race pace”.

“The situation won’t always remain constant. Our job is to try and analyze the situation. There are 21 races to go, from Monday we’ll all work together to figure out how to improve starting from the next race in Melbourne. We certainly won’t give up after what we saw today,” he concluded. Vasseur.