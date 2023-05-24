Frédéric Vasseur is optimistic. After the Emilia Romagna GP, which was canceled and should have given Ferrari the state of the art after the disappointing American trip to Miami, Formula 1 is back on track in the Principality: the Monaco GP becomes the first European race and , albeit on an anomalous city track, if not anachronistic for these large and heavy single-seaters, is called to photograph the level of competitiveness of the cars, given that several will debut update packages that could change the values.

The French team principal does not go into technical detail on the red, but ventures a positive forecast for the ambitions of the Prancing Horse…

“Back to racing, this time at Charles’ home in Monte Carlo. It will therefore be a special and particularly exciting appointment for him, as well as for all of us. Together with Charles and Carlos, we prepared the weekend down to the smallest detail to take advantage of every opportunity that the particularly treacherous track could offer.”

Ferrari SF-23: here are the bodies brought to the Principality Photo by: George Piola

Fred counts a lot on the added value that the riders in the Principality’s toboggan will be able to give…

“Both of our drivers love the track – Charles has been on pole for the last two years, Carlos has always been on the podium in Monaco since he joined the Scuderia – and we will do our best to get a good result to dedicate to our fans”.

Leclerc must cancel the curse that prevents him from being a prophet in his homeland: it is true that he has signed the last two starts at the stake, but it is equally true that Charles has not yet managed to get his hands on the trophy that is delivered by the Prince…