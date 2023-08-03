The Belgian weekend was an important date, not only for the action on the track, but also for the future of Formula 1. Over the past weekend, the F1 Commission discussed a number of topics, such as investments outside of the Budget Cap and the decision to postpone the farewell to electric blankets.

Among the many topics of discussion during the meeting there was also the difference in performance that the FIA ​​would have found between the various Power Units during this season, with an eye to ending on the Alpine, which would have required maneuvers to balance the values ​​with the other three manufacturers.

In fact, following Honda’s departure announced at the end of 2020, it was decided to freeze the Power Units, thus giving Red Bull and AlphaTauri the opportunity to keep the former Japanese units. To reach this agreement, however, it was necessary for all manufacturers to decide to homologate their respective engines at the beginning of 2022, with the possibility of making changes only to improve their reliability. Furthermore, an agreement was reached whereby, if a manufacturer ended up outside a certain margin in terms of maximum power, the FIA ​​could rebalance the values ​​in the field, bringing the group closer.

Alpine A523 detail Photo by: Uncredited

This is why several teams pushed on the accelerator before the start of the last world championship, trying to increase power even at the expense of reliability, as done by the French manufacturer. Nonetheless, after a year and a half the gap still seems quite substantial, so much so as to push the manufacturer from Viry to ask for the intervention of the Federation.

The problem of discussion mainly concerns how the realignment between the various units will proceed: make concessions to Alpine or limit Honda, Mercedes and Ferrari? One of the Team Principals most involved in the affair, Fred Vasseur, also spoke on this topic. According to the French engineer, it would be wrong to limit his rivals, rather giving Alpine the opportunity to continue developing to get back to the top.

“It is true that, when we decided to freeze the engines, we considered that, in exceptional circumstances, we could try to find a way to support those most in need. Not sure about Renault [che fornisce il motori ad Alpine] is so far away, but we don’t have the same numbers as Renault. It’s the first time my engineers are pessimistic about the others!” Vasseur explained.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“And if we have to do something, it can’t be something related to the flowmeter, something with the same approach regarding the assignment of work in the wind tunnel, where whoever is in tenth position [nel mondiale costruttori] he has more time in the wind tunnel, it’s not that he has ten kilos less. It must allow the team or the builder to be able to develop [l’unità]”.

“And you can’t give them an advantage, otherwise it would be the beginning of a sort of balance of performance”.

A line that follows the same thought expressed by Toto Wolff, according to which the adoption of the BOP would represent a real catastrophe for Formula 1, giving up one’s DNA. The common path seems to be linked to granting some concessions to the French team, but respecting a principle of meritocracy, which does not give them a direct advantage, but the opportunity to get closer to their opponents.