'Paneled' boxes, to prevent snooping, and a slow coming and going of workers. In the Sakhir paddock the technicians are busy setting up the second single-seater, among the hospitality some comments on the golf match in which around thirty delegations representing teams, FIA, Liberty and also individual drivers participated, and above all the watchful waiting of developments related to the Horner affair.

Less than forty-eight hours after the start of activity on the track, the test analyzes are finished, and the wait is mainly linked to the gap that will separate the favored Red Bull from its opponents, Ferrari first and foremost.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Motorsport Images

“After having covered the distance of over seven Grands Prix in testing – commented Frederic Vasseur – it is finally time to play with our cards exposed. Starting from Thursday in free practice we will see the true values ​​on the field and we will understand the real extent of the work done by us and our opponents. Charles and Carlos confirmed that they were comfortable behind the wheel of the SF-24 and this was exactly the objective we set ourselves when we started designing the single-seater.”

“We will compete against very strong and fierce rivals – continued the Scuderia team principal – and I want to see the same approach from us with which we ended last season. We must not be afraid to dare if we believe that a certain choice can make a difference to our performance. The car seems competitive, Charles and Carlos were in excellent shape and I see the whole team very focused: we are determined to get a good result.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Motorsport Images

The statements of James Allison, who at the end of the tests had judged the Mercedes faster than the Ferrari, caused controversy. Toto Wolff, however, chose the line of prudence. “Our objective during the tests was to get to know the car as best as possible – he explained – now our attention can focus on fine-tuning the performance in view of the race weekend. Red Bull, as expected, seems to be leading the standings. The chasing group seems compact. We will soon have an idea of ​​where we stand in this context.”

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

At Red Bull, despite the very positive results emerging from the tests, the atmosphere remains very tense. The biggest verdict since the team took shape in the winter of 2004 is upon us. The statement that will clarify Christian Horner's fate should arrive tomorrow, when the paddock will be full for the first 'media day' of the season. Sports director Jonathan Wheatley, present in the paddock today, could be called upon to take the operational helm of the team in what is certainly not an ideal climate.