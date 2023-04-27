Throughout a working career there are opportunities that must be seized. Frederic Vasseur thus explained the departure of Laurent Mekies, announced yesterday by AlphaTauri as the team’s next team principal.

The figure of the French engineer, who has been sporting director of Ferrari for five years, will not be replaced by an equivalent figure, but the role will be divided up as part of a wider restructuring that is underway in the Scuderia.

“First of all, we must bear in mind that what has presented itself to Laurent is a great opportunity – commented Vasseur – if your professional goal is to become team principal of a Formula 1 team you know that there are ten possibilities, and when presents one it’s hard to refuse. Laurent has done a great job for Ferrari, but he rightly has his ambitions which I understand. I have a good relationship with him, I’ve known him for thirty years and it didn’t make sense to block him”.

Just over a month ago, during the weekend in Jeddah, rumors emerged regarding a possible departure of the French engineer, rumors that had been denied by Vasseur.

“The offer wasn’t the same – revealed the Scuderia team principal – and the last one he received was practically impossible to refuse. I defended Ferrari’s interests as long as it was possible to do so, we talked a lot, but I repeat, there are calls to which you can’t say ‘no’”.

Mekies is currently still operational in the Scuderia garage in Baku. Ferrari are yet to clarify when the Frenchman will be allowed to leave the team, but Vasseur has hinted it will be in the team’s best interests.

“We have a long-term contract with Laurent – ​​he confirmed – and we will move to protect Ferrari’s interests. In any case, I am sure that we will find a good solution, because relations are excellent”.

There won’t be a new ‘Mekies’, but the tasks that his departure will leave vacant will be redistributed…

“Laurent works at a wide range in the organization – confirmed Vasseur – I think there will be the possibility to reorganize those tasks and divide the work on two different positions. As you know, a larger restructuring process is underway, and this takes time. We are evaluating new arrivals, it is not our intention to talk about them in a short time but when the time comes we will communicate new names. We’ve lost two people in the last few months, but that’s no big deal. Ferrari is made up of more than a thousand people, and as always the potential is in the group, and the group is there”.

“We are working massively but at the moment we don’t want to communicate – Vasseur concluded – it is a process that goes on step by step, it is not a job that can be completed in a few days. You are well aware that recruiting personnel in Formula 1 is very complex, but I assure you that we are moving forward”.