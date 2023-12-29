Max Verstappen completed a season, the 2023 season, bordering on perfection. 19 victories out of 22 grand prix contested this season. 22 points finishes, record number of laps led in the season exceeding 1000. The third world title and, which explains his dominance well, no driving errors that led him to crash or retire from the race.

Only Sergio Perez at the beginning of the season and Carlos Sainz in Singapore have challenged his dominance. Sporadic events, grains of dust in the middle of a boundless desert and, therefore, irrelevant to changing the status quo of a year that crowned Max three times Formula 1 world champion with full merit.

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari team principal, recognized all the merits of the Dutchman and Red Bull for an exceptional job that began in 2022 and was completed with yet another success, the last of the season, obtained at Yas Marina a few weeks ago .

“It's not right that anyone has doubts about his 2023 season, Max had an exceptional season,” Vasseur told Motorsport.com. “He was fighting with Perez in the first 2-3 events, then he was on another planet.”

Vasseur also spoke about the lack of obvious errors which made Verstappen's dominance even greater, even more evident. This was accentuated – according to the French manager – by the genuine lack of opponents for much of the season.

“Clearly he hasn't made any mistakes all season and when he struggled in qualifying, like in Jeddah, it was due to a mechanical problem. And then he was always there, always starting well, no contact. The only problem he has had was in Las Vegas.”

“But I think we are getting a little closer to him, I don't want to say we are putting pressure on him, because that's not true. In Abu Dhabi he wasn't under pressure. But he was under more pressure than in Zandvoort and other events in which he honestly flew.”

Vasseur underlined how, as soon as he found himself with pressure behind him, Max (and Red Bull) made mistakes, although not so obvious. So here's what it will take next season to put him in crisis and induce him to make more mistakes and mistakes.

“As I said, there is no doubt that Max has dominated all season. The only problem for us is that, like everyone, he makes more mistakes when he is under pressure.”

“But no one has been able to put pressure on him this season, except us in the last two or three events, or except Carlos in Singapore, where we won the race.”

“And that's where he started to make some mistakes, or maybe Red Bull made some mistakes in terms of set-up. We were too far away to put them under pressure,” concluded the Ferrari team principal.