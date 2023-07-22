Frédéric Vasseur does not want to make excuses at the end of Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix where the Ferraris finished in sixth and eleventh place.

Carlos Sainz already eliminated in Q2, Charles Leclerc tried to shine in the last heat, but Pole Position went to the amazing Lewis Hamilton, who beat Max Verstappen, the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and also the excellent Guanyu Zhou with Alfa Romeo/Sauber.

The new system envisaged for Saturday’s timed qualifying also made its debut over the Magyar weekend, ie the subdivision of the use of Pirelli compounds with one for each heat (hard-medium-soft).

And the management of the tires seems to have been the main problem of the SF-23s, as the Maranello team principal himself explained to the microphones of Sky Sport at the end of the activities on the track.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“The format is the same for everyone, so the results didn’t depend on that; we just struggled a lot more to get a picture of the situation before the session and to manage the tires well, I think it was more due to understanding the tires this weekend and we didn’t do a good job in that aspect,” says Vasseur, who then reiterates his disappointment at being so far behind.

“The battle is very close and here you lose a row by a few cents, so it is normal that we expected something more. We are also behind Hamilton, who instead we had previously put behind us.”

“Being behind Verstappen was fine, unfortunately Lewis overtook us too, but I think the real delay isn’t as large as the one seen in Q3.”

The change of format has obviously reshuffled the cards not only from the point of view of the show, but also in the strategies and work carried out between Friday and Saturday morning with a view to the race, where the Reds seemed to be in better shape.

“Usually you work following a well-established type of format and everyone, good or bad, has done a certain type of work. When the format changes there’s always a bit of bewilderment. It’s difficult to make comparisons because not everyone has worked with the same conditions and compounds.

“In the race, the track will be even more different than on Friday, so we’ll all go a bit blind. It will be a good challenge and tonight we’ll have to work hard to understand more.”

“We certainly expected to do much better this weekend and we had started well, even in this morning’s race simulation. When we moved on to Qualifying practice, the pace was there, so yes, we thought we’d do more.”

“Certainly the temperatures have influenced it in some way, but it’s the same for everyone and we don’t have to find excuses. If we didn’t do well, it means that we didn’t work well”.

With a view to the race, Vasseur is aware that a recovery will be very difficult if something particular doesn’t happen, considering the design of the Hungarian track.

“The first lap will be crucial, we are all very close and if you create a small train with open DRS it will be very difficult to overtake, as we have also seen in the other categories here.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Finally, the Frenchman also complimented his ex-team, the Alfa Romeo-branded Sauber, which went very well today, putting Zhou in front of Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas seventh in the slipstream of the #16 Red.

“I think it came as a surprise to all of us, as they didn’t bring specific updates for this event, so they taught everyone who worked on the news a good lesson.”

“They have gone from the bottom to the top positions and this means that by better interpreting the package available, we can make progress”.