“Let’s not talk bullshit.” It is very colorful language that Fred Vasseur uses to try to explain the situation. In the debriefing after the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the French team principal will send a very clear message to the Prancing Horse technicians: “Don’t talk nonsense, let’s not fool ourselves”.

Two Grands Prix in a season that counts twenty-three were enough to bring down the house of cards of a SF-23 capable of being competitive to fight for the two world titles. Vasseur at his debut on the command deck of Maranello had put his face on it: “Ferrari has everything to aim for to win”. Two months have passed and probably he would never repeat those words even under torture.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 passes Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, in the early stages of the race Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The day of the presentation of the red seems a geological era away from a present that is worse than what had been assumed in Bahrain. The SF-23 doesn’t work: it’s the fourth force in the world championship, behind a “wrong” car like Mercedes.

The Scuderia went to Jeddah convinced of reducing the technical gap from Red Bull and, instead, it turns out to be further behind than where the most pessimistic could have thought: Carlos Sainz sixth, Charles Leclerc seventh. A disastrous balance on a track which, on the contrary, had to meet the characteristics of the red.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, overtakes Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, with a pass on the outside! Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc’s second time in qualifying 155 thousandths from Sergio Perez’s pole position is an illusion that risks leading the Prancing Horse engineers astray: with an empty tank and soft tyres, Ferrari manages to find a leg for a lap dry that is not reflected in the race pace.

“Right now – continues Vasseur – we need to know where we are going and what we are doing wrong. But we cannot fool ourselves. We have to change something after realizing the mistakes and we have to push. It’s not enough to talk, because we certainly wouldn’t be faster”.

“For me the picture is quite clear. The potential of the car is good, but it’s not enough in comparison with Red Bull, because we can’t get the maximum potential out of the car.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, is interviewed after the disappointing race Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc defended himself well in the first stint on the softs, but then the red literally disappeared on the hards…

“Charles made a good comeback with the soft tire and he was the only one to have fitted it. Carlos also had decent pace in the first stint on the mediums but we lost ground completely on the hards. Now we need to understand why.”

Vasseur does not throw the SF-23 project overboard, but wants to find answers as to why the red is unable to maintain constant performance over an entire Grand Prix weekend.

“I don’t want to push on the positives, because the weekend’s outcome isn’t positive and we need to focus on what didn’t work and not on the positives, but I have to keep in mind, to make a correct analysis, that the qualifying they went quite well. At least we were ahead of Aston Martin and Mercedes.”

“It’s a sign that development is going in the right direction, but it’s one thing to show potential and another thing to maintain a constant performance over the weekend. It is on this that we must find answers…”.