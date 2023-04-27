The expected updates expected on the SF-23 will arrive in Miami, the negotiations for the renewal of Charles Leclerc’s contract later, when Frederic Vasseur hopes that the technical situation will be better and clearer.

The Ferrari team principal is engaged in a difficult present, where each race seems to be a fundamental exam in view of the continuation of the season. In Baku it will be important to confirm the progress (on race pace) seen in Melbourne, but the Azerbaijani weekend promises to be full of pitfalls, starting with the new format that Vasseur sees as an opportunity. The Sainz/Melbourne case is now behind us, the goal is only one: to look forward.

Charles looks very frustrated. How do you judge his moment?

“Frustration in a certain sense is right that there is, I would be very upset if our riders were happy with the current situation. In the end, Charles qualified twice on the front row, unfortunately he was forced to retire in the first race and had to serve a penalty in the second. Then the Melbourne weekend wasn’t the best of his life, and there can be a bit of frustration, which as I said, has its positives. After Melbourne we talked, trying to understand what we did right and what we did wrong”.

Have the negotiations for the renewal of the contract already begun?

“No, I already said that we will talk about it during the season. We’ll have time to discuss it and I’m not scared at all, I just don’t think it’s the right time to do it.”

How can you convince Charles to stay and aim to win with Ferrari?

“Charles is clearly part of the project, he is involved in the development of the team, he is part of the development. He’s an added value for on-track performance and off-track support, and as long as he’s in that role, we’re on the right track.”

“Every team is always built around the driver, if we look at the history of Formula 1 all the best success stories have taken time, and there have always been key figures around whom the rest of the team has taken shape. Lewis at Mercedes , Michael at Ferrari, Alonso at Renault, we can find many examples, and certainly Charles is an important pillar of our performance and knows what he has to do both in the car and outside.I am truly convinced that for him being in this team is also a personal commitment”.

What was your reaction after the Sainz/Melbourne case was closed?

“Our frustration was due to the situation that arose, Carlos was punished without having given him the opportunity to be heard, and the penalty that they inflicted on him, considering the conditions, was like a disqualification, and of this conscious”.

“The frustration was also due to having seen other crashes in the same corner and at the same time, between Gasly and Ocon and between Sargeant and De Vries, which were judged differently. I don’t want to comment, but I think it was important for us support Carlos, then go to the FIA, discuss and understand their point of view on what happened. But now the accident is behind us, we have to look ahead and focus on Baku.”

What do you think of the new sprint weekend format? There will be three races to be held in nine days on street circuits, do you think there could be problems on the spare parts front?

“If you start running considering you may have problems, well, I don’t think that’s the correct approach. Baku has always been a big event, in terms of spectacle and driver performance. Personally I see this change as an opportunity for both the riders and the teams, if I started thinking about the spare parts warehouse it wouldn’t be the correct approach”.

Will we see any updates on the car this weekend? If so, how difficult will it be to assess everything with just one free practice session?

“We won’t have major updates other than some parts aimed at the track layout, and this precisely because we only have the FP1 session to be able to practice. I think we’ll only have the chance to do two or three runs, and it’s very difficult to test something considering that you have to prepare for qualifying and do a few laps with a full tank of petrol. I think everyone will bring the updates to the track next week, considering we’ll have a much quieter weekend.”

Were you supportive of the decision to allow the use of a fourth power unit?

“We have to consider that the use of the three power units was introduced when the calendar included 18 races, or something like that. We are now at 23/24, and in addition with the sprint race format we will use the power unit to the maximum even on Saturday. If in the end we all counted on serving penalties, then I think it’s better to use an extra engine rather than finding ourselves like two or three years ago in Sochi or last year in Monza where we were all forced to discount positions on the grid departure”.

After Melbourne, do you have a more precise technical picture regarding the setup problems or the general concept of the single-seater?

“In terms of pure performance Melbourne was a step forward, the race pace was good, and also the qualifying result could have been better. I won’t go into details, but we changed the approach a bit, as well as the direction of the set-up and other things. I think that in terms of pure performance it was a real step forward, but obviously you can’t judge it from the feedback on just one track. There are a lot of low-speed corners here in Baku so we’ll see, but I think we’re in the right direction in terms of car set-up and understanding of the car.”