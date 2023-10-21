Two different strategies gave two different results. Understandable. Maybe even a little banal, but if we contextualise this choice and remember that it was made on a weekend with the Sprint on Saturday, perhaps it wasn’t so banal.

Ferrari started the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix Sprint Race with different compounds among its drivers. Charles Leclerc competed with a set of used Mediums, while Carlos Sainz Jr. with one of Softs, the only one to risk the softest compound among the 20 starters.

Leclerc completed the 19 laps of the short race in third place, but was threatened in the final moments by an attacking Lando Norris, who arrived hot on his heels in full comeback. Sainz, on the other hand, started strong thanks to the greater grip provided by his Softs, only to pay the price halfway through the stint and come back to life at the end.

Frédéric Vasseur, speaking to Sky Sport at the end of the Sprint, explained the different choice of compounds between his drivers, admitting that he was not happy with the result, but also that he had done this almost as if it were an obligatory choice to have some chance plus in the Sunday race in which, we remember, Leclerc will start from pole position.

“We spoke this morning and we thought it was important for us to have a good interpretation of tomorrow’s race. That’s why we decided to differentiate the compounds for our drivers in the Sprint. This was the only opportunity for us and I think it was a good choice” .

“No, I’m not satisfied with what we managed to do today. I think we could have done a better job. But I think it was important to have feedback with the two compounds in view of tomorrow’s long race. We will start from pole position and it is important to have a good reading of the situation, of the tires and of different elements to have a good race tomorrow.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The anomaly represented by tomorrow’s race will not be so much Leclerc’s start from the pole, but that of Max Verstappen from sixth position. That’s why having the dominator of the season so far behind required a small sacrifice. We needed to understand the behavior of the tires to have as much data as possible and think of the best strategy to aim for the big shot.

“Tomorrow’s race will be a challenge, but Verstappen will start from sixth position tomorrow and if we want to try to win we will have to keep him behind us. We will need to have a much better pace than the one shown today and we will have to do an in-depth analysis of the race in the debrief to understand it fully and also to understand what happened to Carlos. In the middle of his stint he ran into difficulty, while in the last part he went rather well with the Softs. We’ll see tomorrow.”

“First position in the race will be important because we have excellent top speed. Carlos managed to defend himself from Russell, even though the Mercedes was faster than us. We defended ourselves throughout the race. We know we have greater top speed and less downforce than other teams, but that’s the way things are. It was our choice before the weekend and now we have to manage the package we have and make the most of it. That’s the way things are, it’s not a drama. But it can also be a good solution for the race.”

Concluding his speech, the Ferrari team principal commented on the defensive maneuver with which Verstappen closed Leclerc at the start, not to mention the overtaking made by Hamilton in turn 1 again against the Monegasque.

“The maneuver that Max did at the start was aggressive to say the least. I don’t know if it was too aggressive. Charles had to cross the pit exit line to avoid Max who was closing in on him, and then Lewis also came out of the track in turn 1 when he then managed to overtake Charles. I don’t know if he is under investigation or not, but he definitely went beyond the limit of the track to overtake. But as I said before we have a good top speed and we are in good shape both in the defensive and attacking phases. Track position will be crucial tomorrow. The first lap will be crucial, as always”, concluded Vasseur.