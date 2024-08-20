by VALERIO BARRETTA

The Vasseur Mentality

One of the most difficult aspects of the challenge that Frederic The vessel has agreed to tackle in 2023 concerns the management of emotions within Ferrari. Being in the Scuderia, and driving it on the pit wall, entails an enormous burden of responsibility, both because of history and because it is an environment that has not won the Drivers’ World Championship since 2007 and therefore allows little time and even less margin for error.

Vasseur’s words

Vasseur has broad shoulders in motorsport and has started a growth path that has however given some sporadic fruit only at times (second part of 2023 and beginning of 2024). With the updates of Montmeló, moreover, Ferrari has rediscovered the proposing and has gone back in the hierarchy, but the Frenchman has tried to maintain calm within the team by first taking a step back (racing at Silverstone with the old chassis) and then patching things up with some improvements (Hungary and Spa), in the hope of solving the problems of the SF-24 after the summer break: “There are people who look at the positives and others who look at the areas for improvement, and I think I’m more of the latter group. The most important thing is to focus on your weaknesses and maintain a continuous improvement approach.”, these are the words of the Frenchman to the F1 website.

“But that’s okay, also because I believe that one of the characteristics of an Italian team is that of being Latin. My job is more than anything to not blame everything, to push, to try to motivate them and sometimes to keep calm in both good and bad times. The reaction to everything is always to amplify, first internally but also externally, with journalists, and then I have to convince everyone that we are not world champions after Monte-Carlo, and we are not much worse after Canada.”.

Finally, the Prancing Horse team principal underlined how very little is needed to climb the hierarchy after the break: “Every day we have to try to do a better job than yesterday. This is even more true today in F1, with such a small gap between the cars. Every single detail makes a huge difference in terms of resultsThe average between us and the person in front of us is about three or four hundredths of a second.“.