Frederic Vasseur has released the first comments regarding the criticisms and the not very reassuring news that have emerged about the Scuderia in recent days. A scenario triggered above all by two steps, the disappointing weekend in Sakhir and the resignation of David Sanchez, Head of Vehicle Concept of the SF-23. Speaking with journalist Jean-Michel Desnoues of AutoHebdo, the Ferrari team principal lowered his tone, describing a calmer context than the one told.

“I’d be tempted to smile if these statements had no impact on the team. Personally I have no problems, I know what I want to achieve and I’ll do it. I hear from John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna every day, I know what they expect from me. I have means and decision-making power like I’ve never had elsewhere, this is the reality of the facts”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I’m having a hard time understanding how it is possible for the team to become a target to hit after just one race – continued Vasseur – we know what went wrong in Bahrain, but there’s nothing that can’t be improved. The correlation between the track and the simulator is good, we are aligned. After the pre-season tests, we spoke with the riders, together with John and Benedetto, and we’ll talk again after Imola, these appointments are already scheduled”.

Vasseur also commented on Sanchez’s resignation. “It is inevitable. There are people who were very close to Mattia and who prefer to leave, it’s something that doesn’t worry me, and there are others who may have feared for their future for a moment”. The latest rumors report a couple of people on the starting foot in the context of management roles.