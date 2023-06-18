For Ferrari today is another difficult day in a season that started under the worst auspices. The eighth time of Carlos Sainz Jr. but above all the 11th of Charles Leclerc are the snapshot of the difficulties encountered during qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.

What happened in Q2 with Leclerc in the Ferrari house held the court. Entering the track with the Intermediate tyres, the Monte-Carlo driver asked why he hadn’t been fitted with the Soft tyres, considering that the track had all the ideal lines already dry.

The team also asked Charles to do a lap with the Intermediates to find a good time, which could give him access to Q3. At that point Leclerc made a mistake and lost the opportunity to set the required time. Once he returned to the pits to mount the slicks it rained again, forcing him to come back a second time to go back to the intermediates. By then, however, it was too late.

At the end of qualifying, Leclerc blamed the team, stating that he didn’t understand how they failed to understand from the wall that the track was already dry enough to let him out immediately on the Softs. But after the initial attack, the same driver retracted a few minutes later on the microphones of Sky Sport thanks to careful communication management at Ferrari.

Remaining on this theme, the Prancing Horse team principal Frédéric Vasseur gave his own version of what happened. In his words, the intention to tone down the tones is clear, asserting that dirty laundry should be washed at home to bring back the controversies triggered by Leclerc’s adrenaline after today’s bitter disappointment.

“If we look at Friday and this morning the pace was better. But this afternoon it was a matter of chaos due to the choice of tires and in Q2 we only had one lap to set the time, it didn’t go well, but tomorrow we will definitely have to do better. We had discussions with Charles. At that moment we needed him to make a time to protect himself from the possible red flag and they all did. I don’t want to blame Charles [per l’errore che ha fatto in pista], it happened. We were convinced that the car could go well with the Softs, it had good pace.”

“We have a good relationship with Charles and I perfectly understand his frustration. This has probably increased after what we saw yesterday. We did very well on the flying lap and this has often happened since the beginning of the season, but above all on race pace. Nice pace, nice consistency on a long stint. He expected a lot from today. It didn’t go in the right direction, but we had discussions together, we had a good discussion, and it’s always good to have these discussions when he’s calmer. But for me it’s normal to feel certain things when the result is not what we hoped for. I understand that”.

“Qualifying was difficult because it was borderline between Intermediate and Soft tires in certain situations. It wasn’t an easy session. Sometimes it’s a question of being in the right place at the right time and vice versa. It didn’t go in the best way. but let’s see what it will be possible to do for tomorrow”.

With today’s qualifying closed, Vasseur tried to give an interpretation of the race that Leclerc will face tomorrow. Expectations can be summed up in one word: comeback. The SF-23 showed very interesting things about the race pace in Friday’s free practice, but these will have to be confirmed tomorrow, weather permitting.

“In yesterday’s free practice we were very close to Red Bull on the flying lap, but also very fast and constant in terms of race pace with Charles. The stint was very long and we saw a good pace and good consistency, we made good progress. I don’t want to create excessive expectations, but we are on the right track. I would have liked a better position in these qualifying sessions, but that’s how it went and let’s see how it goes tomorrow,” concluded Vasseur.