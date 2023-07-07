Ferrari will play in defense at Silverstone. The fast corners of the British circuit will be a tough test for the SF-23, but at the same time they represent an opportunity to evaluate the comparison with its direct rivals, namely Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Three races ago, in Barcelona, ​​the fast corners had rejected the race pace of the two Ferraris, a month later (with the finalization of the developments) it will be an important step in understanding the extent of the steps forward.

“I don’t want to reveal technical details – explained Frederic Vasseur – but on paper we are more comfortable on tracks like Spielberg than Silverstone”. What’s more, on the historic English track the wind is a constant (yesterday it was confirmed to be very strong) and for the two Ferrari drivers it will be an additional problem.

“In the briefing held on the eve of the weekend we underlined these aspects – continued Vasseur – and we are all aware that in difficult conditions the most important thing will be to do a good job and bring home the maximum possible points”.

Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Ferrari

Both Sainz and Vasseur have eased the tensions that emerged during the Austrian Grand Prix, ridden during the week by the Spanish media.

“I spoke to Carlos once we got back to Maranello – clarified the team principal of the Scuderia – the strategy was clear from the start, in the first part of the race the goal was to create as big a gap as possible on the rivals behind us. The problem for Carlos was that in the pit lane he had to wait for Charles to change tires, which was two seconds slower than expected, then his wasn’t flawless either, and finally the virtual safety car ended while he was coming out of the pits”.

However, Vasseur is not surprised by Carlos’ not so veiled discontent. “All the riders in the world are never happy when they’re behind their teammate, but the plans were clear, whoever was in front would have a free track to push. We know that in Spielberg whoever is behind has a significant advantage thanks to the DRS, I don’t mean that Carlos was slower, but following the opponent is easier and you are not sure that once in front you will have the same pace. However, the strategy was clear before the race and we applied it”.

For Ferrari, the goal will be to get out of Silverstone trying to maintain the gap in the general classification compared to Mercedes (-24) and Aston Martin (-21). Red Bull is unreachable, and when Vasseur was asked whether he was more impressed with Adrian Newey’s car or Verstappen’s performance in this first part of the season, he paused a long time before answering.

“In some races we saw Verstappen and Perez take off, and in that case it was undoubtedly the car that impressed, Max for his part is impressive, I think he hasn’t made a single mistake in the last two years. But we also have to say that when he is at the wheel of such a competitive single-seater it’s a little easier for a driver not to make mistakes”.