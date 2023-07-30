In Belgium came the third podium of the season for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc who took a good third place after starting from pole position. The Monegasque almost immediately lost the race lead to Sergio Perez who, after joining him on the starting grid, exploited his car’s speed qualities to complete the overtaking move on the Kemmel straight, thus starting to pull away from the Ferrarista.

Once the first position was lost, the key to reaching the podium was managing the tires and the gap created in the first stint, especially on Lewis Hamilton, who was also built when the Briton was battling with a Max Verstappen in full comeback.

In fact, beating the Dutchman was a utopian undertaking given the pace imposed by the Dutchman, but staying ahead of the Mercedes driver was a far from impossible goal. Ferrari also responded well to attempts by the star, who also tried to reverse the situation with an undercut, but the red team reacted on every occasion. At that point the Ferrari driver did well not to allow any more overtaking and to bring home the lowest step on the podium.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the last part of the race, Leclerc had not hidden a timid hope of being able to close the gap from Perez to aim for second place. However, the need to save fuel, as well as the fact that the Mexican had actually been under management for most of the race, would have made a comeback essentially impossible, with the gap then extending to 8 seconds.

If there is a hint of a smile on one side of the garage, on the other the loot is meager, because Carlos Sainz’s race essentially ended after a few meters, when he came into contact with Oscar Piastri after turn one.

“Overall it was a good weekend, because we showed good pace with the dry tires in the wet, and in all conditions, on one lap and over the long run. Of course, from a driver’s point of view it’s 50-50, because on Charles’ side it went quite well with a pole position start, good strategy, good pit stops, and the pace was good too. Everything went well ”, explained Frederic Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sport.

“As far as Carlos is concerned, it all ended after a corner. We tried to keep the car on the track hoping that a red flag might come to fix the car, but it didn’t come. I think it was a racing incident, maybe Piastri was quite optimistic from behind. But it was a complex situation.”

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

A large part of the points accumulated by Leclerc during this season came on the weekends of the sprint, i.e. Azerbaijan, Austria and Belgium. In all three of these rounds, the Monegasque achieved a podium, which the Team Principal of the Ducati also linked to the team’s ability to arrive ready in terms of set-up before the weekend. However, Vasseur didn’t want to pay too much attention to the stats: “I’m not sure if you can judge, there are also some high-speed tracks like Baku and Spa, but maybe also the fact that we manage to prepare well for the weekend, because a characteristic of these weekends is that there is less free practice and we are well prepared when we go to the track. This is one of the conclusions that can be made. But we must not overestimate the significance of the numbers.”

One of the crucial points in a sprint weekend is precisely that of showing up at the starting line with a good set-up that can guarantee a good balance for all three groups. A matter that becomes even more important on a weekend like the one at Spa, where the rain that fell on Friday severely limited the teams’ possibilities of accumulating data, concerns the wear with which to plan the strategy.

“It was very difficult to get a clear picture of the race beforehand, because we didn’t do any simulation before the race, so we were all a bit blindsided even when it comes to strategies. We knew everyone would follow a different route because we weren’t aware of tire life, but I think the wall reacted well, we made some right choices and the pace was good. It’s important for us and it’s important now to take these two weeks off with this race in mind,” explained Vasseur.

After the summer break, with the factories of the Formula 1 teams having to close for two weeks, there will be two significant and extremely different appointments: on one side Zandvoort, a winding and extremely technical track, on the other Monza, the home appointment for the Red.

The Team Principal of the Reds did not want to make predictions, but wanted to point out how the order of the values ​​in the field will probably vary on several occasions in the rest of the championship, taking as an example the mid-weekend with McLaren, yesterday on the podium, while today had to settle for the top ten thanks to some set-up choices.

“It is true that they will be two very different tracks. It could be anywhere on our trail, because the margins are so tight. For example, we saw McLaren, last week everyone said they were flying, but this weekend was more difficult for them. Last weekend was more difficult for us, while today we are back. I think it will continue like this until the end of the season. The most important thing will be, as a team, to avoid overreacting. We are not world champions today and we were not failures when we struggled. We have to sort out some details and we must always keep in mind that, even if the pace today wasn’t too far compared to Checo, Max is still a long way off,” added Vasseur.