From the first free practice session it seemed clear that Ferrari was among the favorites in the chase for pole position, with the clear chance of being able to beat the competition and win the second consecutive start from the pole.

His best performer was Carlos Sainz, capable of repeating the same result as Monza with the intriguing prospect of transforming that first place in qualifying into his first victory of the season. The Singapore track is in fact much more difficult in terms of overtaking and, in case he is unable to create a safety margin, the Spanish driver has already made it clear that he is ready for a totally defensive race, with possible internal orders in the background to defend the first position.

The Red Team Principal said he was satisfied with today’s result, the result of excellent work behind the scenes which allowed the team to arrive as ready as possible before taking to the track. A good preparation that follows the same footsteps as Monza, even if the expectations for tomorrow are different from those of the Italian stage. In Italy the hope was to keep the Red Bull duo behind for as long as possible, although there was the awareness of having an inferior pace over the long distance. Although Mercedes generally demonstrates good tire management, in Singapore the aim is to be protagonists and compete at least on equal terms without leaving things on the table.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, receives the Pirelli award for pole position from Eric Nam Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I don’t know if we did anything special, but we had a great weekend from the start. Both drivers did excellent free practice, we built our pace over the weekend without having any problems and this is the most important aspect, because in the end we are talking about thousandths of a second between Russell and Leclerc. This means that the project we carried out over the weekend bore fruit and both drivers did an excellent job,” explained Frederic Vasseur in an interview with Sky Sport.

“The car has been good since the start of the weekend, I think we are well prepared before this event and from the first lap we were there with both cars and in the end they managed to put everything together by doing two good laps. I think the gap between Russell and Charles is a matter of thousandths, but it’s a great feeling to be there. Now we have to focus on tomorrow.”

The Team Principal particularly praised the work of Carlos Sainz, on his second consecutive pole, the fifth since he arrived at Ferrari: “I think it is in line with what was done two weeks ago in Monza. He was there in practice one, two and three. In every session he was on top, so not surprised, I’m happy for him. He managed to put everything together in Q3, he took a step forward compared to other events right from the start of the weekend.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

On the other side of the garage, Leclerc is not experiencing his simplest moment, with the Monegasque underlining that he is unable to find the right confidence with the understeering characteristics of the car, thus having to take some risks. According to Vasseur, the Spaniard’s progress also represents a good reference for Leclerc: “Having stimuli is always positive. He has a point of reference with Carlos, they help each other in development and analysis, curve after curve. One is faster in the first and third sectors, one in the second, and this is how the car can progress and develop in order to help both drivers in their driving. In the end this is also the best combination.”

Thinking ahead to 2022, the first step for tomorrow will be to maintain the lead after the first lap. Last year, in fact, the Monegasque lost first position after a slow start from the most humid part of the grid, finishing behind Sergio Perez: “Last year the rain fell before the race, so the track was a a little humid. I hope it’s dry this year. We’ll see tomorrow. In the meantime, let’s focus on our strategy, even if I prefer to start from first position than from second.”