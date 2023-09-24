The feeling is that Ferrari brought home the maximum possible in Suzuka. Or, in any case, something very close to what the Reds were able to do on the track that hosted the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix again this year.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. took home a fourth and sixth place, beaten respectively by Max Verstappen and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and by Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

At the end of the Japanese race, Frédéric Vasseur spoke to Sky Sport F1 to take stock of the Suzuka weekend. The judgment was good, but not entirely. It is clear that missing the podium cannot make the men from Maranello happy. But, as a partial consolation, came the 4 more points scored compared to Mercedes and the continuous comeback against the Brackley team in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

“We can’t be fully satisfied when we finish fourth and sixth. On the other hand, however, we are getting closer to the Mercedes [nel Mondiale Costruttori] and it was difficult to do better today. We chose the right strategy, everything went quite well and tire degradation was also kept under control. There are positive things. But now the objective is to catch up with Mercedes in the Constructors’ World Championship and we are 4 points closer.”

After Singapore, doubts emerged about Charles Leclerc’s feeling with the SF-23 also due to the statements made by the Monegasque driver. After today’s fourth place, Vasseur wanted to push away the clouds on the horizon.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Leclerc has a feeling with his car, but I don’t think he lost anything the race before. We’re talking about hundredths of a second in qualifying, so we need to stay calm and not be too optimistic or pessimistic depending on the result. It’s a hard fought battle between Mercedes, McLaren and us. Every weekend we have to try to do the best job possible. We don’t have to take opposite positions from one weekend to the next.”

If Mercedes is the rival for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, McLaren has been the team giving Ferrari the most trouble for a few months (and vice versa). At Suzuka the MCL60s had something more than the Reds both in qualifying and in the race, but the advantage changes depending on the characteristics of the track.

“The battle between us and McLaren is very close. We are so close that between one circuit and another there is a difference of a few tenths. And depending on the track we can be slightly ahead or behind. We were probably slightly stronger than them in Singapore and here things turned in their favor. They were ahead by less than a tenth in qualifying, then when in the race you can run with clean air at the front it’s a different story. We got as many points as we could and that’s a positive aspect. Now though we have to look ahead and think about the next race.”

“We are always trying to find performance. This weekend, putting everything together, we would still have missed a few cents to get to the front row, but if we had managed to do so it would probably have been another race for us. There are no things that can give you 5 tenths at once. We’ll see in Qatar, the objective will be to start from the front to race with clean air.”

Then there were the compliments given to Red Bull for winning the Constructors’ title. Rivals yes, but with respect for the sport and Vasseur’s compliments, in a competitive world like that of Formula 1, are not to be taken for granted.

“I want to congratulate Red Bull on the Constructors’ title won here [in Giappone]. They did a great job,” concluded the Ferrari manager.