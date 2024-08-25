Usually the saying “Tomorrow is another day” perfectly implies that things can change in a few hours. Today, at the end of the Dutch Grand Prix, Ferrari made that phrase tangible, going from a qualifying session bordering on disastrous to a podium and a fifth place that were difficult to predict.

Instead, this promptly came true thanks to a consistency of Ferrari actually glimpsed in the race pace tested by Charles Leclerc on Friday. Today Ferrari really did everything in the best possible way, starting with the drivers, to arrive at the pit wall with the strategies and two excellent pit stops made by the mechanics. This made it possible to obtain a result well above expectations on a track, at least on paper, difficult for the SF-24.

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari team principal, commented on the race of the two Reds to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 once the Dutch race was completed.

Vasseur, an unexpected race and a result unthinkable until this morning for Ferrari…

“It was a great race for us. Before the race we talked about not being too optimistic here in Zandvoort. Qualifying was also difficult, but today everything went well. We had a great strategy, great pit stops, a good start, great tyre management from both drivers. Charles managed to keep Piastri behind despite Oscar having fresher tyres. We have to be positive and appreciate the result, but also keep in mind that Norris was very far ahead and we have to aim for the win, not third. Having said that, we had a good performance.”

What was the factor that helped Ferrari to sign such a race?

“Probably, apart from Norris, we are talking about tenths of a second. Sometimes it is possible to find a positive dynamic in the race, perhaps with tyre management. And already on Friday we had the feeling of being in better conditions with used tyres than with new ones and today it was clear. It was a positive weekend and we must build the last part of the season on these bases, also because there are still 9 races to go on tracks that will suit our car better and there is a package of new features coming. Let’s focus on the next races”.

A result, therefore, that also boosts morale in view of the home match that will be played in just a week…

“It’s definitely positive for the team’s confidence. We know that in Monza we will definitely be in better conditions in terms of adapting to the track, but we also have to keep in mind that Norris has come very far today.”

Ferrari’s race pace was astonishing: Leclerc finished less than 5 seconds behind Verstappen who started second and led the race for a few laps.

“Yes, it was surprising but we did well. We asked Charles to do a hard lap at the end and he managed to make a good pace. Charles was always able to manage the whole race. When you are not forced to be on the limit it is always a good sign. Max was able to manage his advantage over Charles, but we finished less than 5 seconds behind him. And if we consider that Charles started 4 positions behind, the gap was all built up in the first lap. It is a positive step, but it is not enough. But it is still a step forward”.