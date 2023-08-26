Ferrarista’s Saturday ended with a sixth and a ninth place, with a sigh of relief after a difficult Friday and the awareness of having to deal with one of the most complex weekends of the season. At the end of the day, however, the times table shows a gap of almost a second and two tenths from the poleman, that Max Verstappen who also set the best time of the day in his homeland.

But even excluding the Dutchman, the gap from Lando Norris is more than six tenths, a significant delta that can’t make you sleep peacefully. Worse went to his teammate, Charles Leclerc, who crashed on the exit of turn nine after understeering during the turn nine.

“Surely [il gap] it is too broad, but in the end it is not the true picture of today’s session. It was a complicated session, it went the way it did. Charles then crashed on the first lap, but that was it. Now we have to focus on tomorrow, yesterday the race pace was good with low degradation, so we have to focus on that,” explained the Team Principal during the interview with Sky Sport F1. On Friday, few teams experienced high tire wear, almost nil on the harder compounds, while thermal degradation was noted on the softer compound also due to the higher temperatures of free practice.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

At that moment Leclerc had been one of the few to go under 25 seconds in the first sector, trying to find the limit also in the second split. According to Vasseur, it’s right that the Monegasque took some risks in qualifying, but perhaps he sprinted too much given the conditions: “When you’re doing a great lap, you’re at the limit. He probably put the tire a little off the dry line and lost the car, but he’s part of the game in qualifying. We know the conditions were treacherous. He pushed, maybe a little too much”.

Although the particular conditions significantly widened the gap compared to yesterday, when at the end of FP2 there were twelve cars in just over six tenths, the Team Principal of the Reds wanted to underline how even a few tenths can overturn the order of grid behind Max Verstappen. This was seen above all in the challenge for second place, where several teams took turns during this season: “Compared to a few years ago, there is a certain convergence of performances and I think that the first eight teams, Max excluded because he is in a class of their own, they are all very close. I think it depends on many factors, such as better management or a better set-up, and then you can go far above or below the potential of a car”.

“It’s not like it was four or five years ago, where there were the two Ferraris, Mercedes and Red Bull and the teams were separate. Today there is a fifteen-car melee and everyone can maybe be second or fifteenth. We have seen that Lewis [Hamilton] he seemed to be battling for pole but finished thirteenth, while Albon did very well all weekend, sometimes dropping out in Q1. It’s a big scrum and if you can’t express your potential you can go out very soon.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

“If we look at what we’re doing, but this also applies to everyone, even for McLaren and Mercedes, the last 5-6 weekends have always been full of ups and downs. With one or two tenths you can go from second to seventh place, which divides a good result from a bad one. It happened to McLaren which went well at Silverstone and then struggled at Spa, while now here they are in good condition like in Budapest. There are ups and downs, but we must always do our best.”

Throughout the weekend Ferrari showed excellent top speeds, both on the main straights and in the stretch leading to turn seven thanks also to a more relaxed set-up compared to the more direct rivals, despite Leclerc having tried a more charged solution in FP1. A figure later confirmed also in qualifying: “It was a technical choice. There is certainly an advantage on the straights and in high speed corners. I think it will be less evident in Sunday’s race.”

Before concentrating on Monza, next week’s round, the focus is on tomorrow’s race, with the aim of scoring as many points as possible for the constructors’ standings. The Italian track, in fact, has profoundly different characteristics from the Dutch one, so each round is a story in itself: “Monza and Zandvoort are very different tracks. Here we must try to do our best to score as many points as possible, then from Monza we will start from scratch,” added Vasseur.