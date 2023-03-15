Frederic Vasseur took stock of Ferrari’s situation on the eve of the Jeddah weekend. Important answers are expected from the Saudi appointment, above all to understand which of the critical issues that emerged in Bahrain were linked to the Sakhir track and which instead to the pure performance of the single-seater.

Vasseur insists a lot on understanding the car, it’s a message that emerges in several replies, because so far the SF-23 has only had the opportunity to race at Sakhir and this, according to the team principal of the Scuderia, makes any definitive assessment of the project premature.

Leclerc, who will serve 10 penalty positions on the starting grid in Jeddah, according to Vasseur has not felt the blow, the season is only in its very early stages and it will be a battle that will be played above all on the front of updates, the only way forward to hang up the Red Bull.

Finally, Fred played down the rumors of recent days that describe Maranello as a powder keg. The relationship with the managing director Benedetto Vigna is described as excellent, the departure of David Sanchez as a turnover that is no exception, and the possibility of other defections among the top figures is excluded.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

What emerged from the post-race analysis done after the Bahrain GP?

“A good job was done in qualifying, we don’t know if using the second set of softs in Q3 Charles would have been able to take pole position, but in any case the performance was good, probably a little better than we expected on the eve. The race pace was less good and for different reasons. A gap emerged especially in the second stint because we underestimated how well the softs worked in those conditions. We learned our lesson.”

What exactly happened to Leclerc’s power unit?

“There were two different problems. On Sunday morning when we turned on the power unit, and then in the race. And twice the problem was linked to the control unit, an unexpected event that has never occurred in the past. We did an in-depth analysis of what happened and I think everything is now under control. But unfortunately Charles will have to serve a penalty in Jeddah because the regulation provides for the possibility of using only two ECUs for the whole season”.

David Sanchez leaves Ferrari after 10 years: he has resigned Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The news of David Sanchez’s departure was astounding. What will his decision to leave the team entail?

“I don’t want to go into the terms of the contract, they are confidential matters between the company and the employees. I just want to wish David the best of luck in his future, he’s made an important contribution to the team, but I don’t want to say anything else.”

Do you think there will be other people leaving the team soon?

“If you mean ‘key people’ I don’t think so, but otherwise in a team there are constantly people leaving and others arriving, it’s like this in every Formula 1 team. I can add that we are a solid group that is watching to the future”.

Laurent Mekies, Ferrari sporting director Photo by: Ferrari

But there have been targeted rumors according to which Laurent Mekies is leaving. How is the internal context these days?

“I think it’s quite normal to be dissatisfied when you don’t get the expected results and I can confirm that I’m not happy with what we saw in Bahrain. But the most important thing is to work as a team and try to improve. As for Laurent, I don’t know what happened in the past, I’ve known him personally for 25 years, I trust him, we have an excellent collaboration and he will be one of the pillars of the future the company is counting on”.

You’ve been with Ferrari for a couple of months. Is the pressure you feel inside the same as you imagined when you observed it from the outside?

“Honestly, I didn’t ask myself this problem. As far as I’m concerned, the excitement of the challenge is stronger than the pressure. Ferrari is different from all the other teams, it is a national faith and not only that, but if we talk about pressure, I remember when we fought against Manor with Sauber. For them the results were a matter of survival, that I think is a much greater pressure. For my part, I don’t see pressure as a problem, but I want to avoid this aspect affecting those who work in the team, because it obviously doesn’t help.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Last week the team seemed under attack. Do you think they are premature and unfair judgments?

“I don’t have to say what is right or wrong, that’s okay. Whoever judges does his job and does it as he wants, as far as I’m concerned the most important thing is to focus on the team to try to get the best out of what we have. I know perfectly well that the situation is sometimes a little difficult and even a little unfair, but the most important thing is to go on our way”.

Sakhir is not usually a benchmark track, but the car seemed to still be affected by the porpoising…

“It’s not a problem as long as it doesn’t compromise aerodynamic stability. We are always at the limit, it is easy to reduce the problem but we must do it not at the expense of performance, we always play around this compromise. But I don’t think it’s a problem today.”

There are whispers about a return to Maranello for Simone Resta. If the news were confirmed, would his role be compatible with that covered today by the engineer Cardile?

“Simone is the technical director of one of our customer teams and is doing a good job with Gunther Steiner. Our plans do not provide for his presence ”.

Who is the Scuderia’s number one today? You or the CEO Benedetto Vigna?

“Benedetto and I have a constant collaboration, and for now I can say that it is an excellent collaboration. We compare and discuss every topic, I can’t complain about that at all, the rest is gossip or someone analyzing everything from the outside. I repeat, the collaboration with Vigna is very positive”.

What do you expect from Jeddah weekend? Do you think you will be closer to Red Bull than Bahrain?

“I certainly can’t be satisfied with the situation and I want to take a step forward. The characteristics of Jeddah are completely different from Sakhir, in terms of grip as well as the roughness of the asphalt and also the layout of the track has little to do with Bahrain. There will also be some updates and I think we will take a step forward.

After the Bahrain GP you pointed out that the setup was missing, not the single-seater concept…

“It’s a performance issue, not a concept one. We struggled a bit to find the right balance over the weekend, so that means we have room for improvement on that front. The most important thing today is to stay focused on trying to get the best out of what we have available, then in terms of updates, the hope is that they will improve the competitiveness of the package”.

“But first we have to get the best out of what we have, we have to bear in mind that Bahrain is not always representative in terms of technical values, furthermore we are still in the initial stage of understanding the car, we did three days of testing but always on the same track which we then raced on. We still have to work to get to a complete understanding of the car”.

A message of great confidence and optimism was conveyed at the presentation of the SF-23, but Bahrain was a cold shower. What is the real Ferrari today?

“At the presentation of the single-seater we were all enthusiastic, me first, but this derives from the challenge that awaits us, and we have never made predictions about the competitiveness of our opponents. We are all aware that we have to focus on ourselves, to get the most out of the car and to develop it as quickly as possible. Bahrain didn’t go as planned, we have to react and we are confident, everyone is motivated, everyone is working as a team to try to fix the problems and bring updates. We also need to sort out the handling issue and try to make some steps forward, but I think it’s the same for everyone. From the analysis of the weekend in Bahrain a long list of things emerged that we need to improve, and I hope that we can already have a first reaction in Jeddah”.

You mentioned driveability. Do you mean the power unit or the setup?

“The engine. It was probably a bit difficult to drive in some conditions, and we need to figure out how to set it up perfectly. It’s always a compromise between driveability and performance.”

Overall, the Ferrari seen in Bahrain did not confirm progress in line with that of Red Bull. Have you verified the improvements in top speed but at the expense of aerodynamic load, will developments be directed on this front?

“If you have good speed and a lack of downforce you just have to change the wing and it’s a choice that is usually made at the beginning of the weekend. It’s a compromise between downforce and top speed: on some occasions you can give priority to qualifying, on others to race pace, they are team choices and not a question of the car’s potential. I think Jeddah will be a completely different story.”

Will the reliability problems encountered on the power unit lead to a reduction in power in the next races?

“No”.

What was Charles’ reaction after retiring in Bahrain and being made aware of the penalty he will have to serve in Bahrain? Is there a risk that he could become demotivated?

“When you talk to a rider who has retired after 40 laps of the race he can be a little exhausted and nervous, you can’t be happy after a retirement. But on Tuesday and Wednesday Charles was in Maranello with the team, we had a meeting with all the employees, and I assure you that he is not demotivated at all, on the contrary, he pushed the team ”.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

At the end of the Sakhir race, Carlos spoke of tire wear in line with last year’s problems. Do you think this could be the main problem or is it related to the setup of the car?

“Part of the explanation is linked to the characteristics of Bahrain, because it’s a very aggressive track that amplifies all aspects. And if you lack pace, you have to push harder, and this doesn’t help tire management. I think the key factor is performance.”

Is the possibility of hooking up with Red Bull linked to the development program or are there other ways?

“If we don’t bring updates, the situation will get worse, because our opponents will. So we will try to bring some news to Jeddah and Australia, hoping that what we saw in Bahrain is not the definitive scenario. We need to be able to bring updates throughout the season, and do it faster than anyone else. It’s the only way we have to be able to hook Red Bull”.