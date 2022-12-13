No time was wasted. Alfa Romeo formalizes the release of Fred Vasseur’s departure from the Hinwil team that Ferrari responded with the announcement of the 54-year-old Frenchman who will be in Maranello as team principal from the new year.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna commented on the appointment as follows:

“We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our Team Principal. Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths, thanks to his experience as an engineer, with a constant ability to stimulate the best in his drivers and teams. This approach and his leadership are what we need to grow Ferrari with renewed energy ”.

Vasseur touches the sky with a finger…

“I am very happy and honored to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal. For me, a lifelong motorsport enthusiast, Ferrari has always represented the pinnacle of the racing world. I look forward to working with the talented and passionate team from Maranello, to honor the history and legacy of the Scuderia and to deliver results for our fans around the world.”