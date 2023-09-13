The change in the layout of the Singapore track, a very demanding street circuit for drivers and cars, should work in Ferrari’s favour. The organizers decided to introduce a radical change to the track, modifying the entire area from turns 16 to 19: two chicanes were removed to create an extra straight stretch on which it should be possible to overtake.

With the change to the track, the length of the circuit has decreased to 4,940 meters and therefore there will be one more lap to complete – 62 instead of 61 – but the lap time should be reduced by 12-15 seconds making it less likely that the race will end early .

Fred Vasseur, after Carlos Sainz’s podium and Charles Leclerc’s fourth place in the Italian GP, ​​hopes to continue the favorable moment of the reds, even if Singapore is an event that goes more in the direction of Hungary and Holland, where the Scuderia it struggled greatly due to the SF-23’s lack of downforce.

“We return to the track on a circuit completely different from Monza: the Marina Bay track requires great aerodynamic load, a car that is particularly effective in traction and well balanced to allow the drivers to have the right confidence between the walls”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, in the wet tests at Fiorano with the high load set-up Photo by: Ferrari

The French team principal is counting on his riders to be able to do their best in a GP that demands a lot from their ability to concentrate and physically resist…

“Since it is a city track, the driver in Singapore can make an even greater difference: we have prepared the race as best as possible in the simulator and we will put Carlos and Charles in a position to lap as much as possible, trying to maximize the potential of the SF-23.

We come from an exciting race in Monza, we want to continue this positive trend and collect a good haul of points in Singapore too.”

At Marina Bay, therefore, Ferrari will not carry out those set-up experiments in free practice that characterized the start of the Zandvoort weekend and which we will still see in some of the next world championship events. In Singapore we will find out if the work done in developing the maximum downforce configuration will bear fruit…