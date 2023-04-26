Which Ferrari should we expect in Baku? The Scuderia will not introduce any major changes to the SF-23, but in the long break that followed the Australian GP a lot of work was done in the Racing Department.

Fred Vasseur is confident: the Prancing Horse team principal lets us know that while awaiting the glaring changes that will arrive in the next GPs, it is reasonable to expect a healthy Ferrari that would find the right path to relaunch a 2023 season that was not born under the best best wishes…

“Almost a month has passed since the last Grand Prix and in recent weeks we have worked hard in Maranello on the development of the SF-23, both in terms of improving the current car package and in terms of planned updates, which will be introduced gradually over the course of of the next races”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

The French manager also wanted to recall the commitment that was guaranteed by the two official drivers available to scan the Maranello simulator for the solutions that were decided not only for Baku but also for the subsequent appointments in which we should see a red gradually but constant change…

“Charles and Carlos did their part, working on the simulator and giving us important feedback. In Australia we had already made a step forward in terms of pure performance and for Azerbaijan we intend to start from there”.

The Scuderia needs to make a change in its championship and after the double zero in Melbourne it plans to move the standings: we will see a team motivated to seek maximum performance in the two qualifying sessions which will spice up the first weekend with the Sprint race. We won’t see a Ferrari playing in defense but will try to put the SF-23s as far up the grid as possible.