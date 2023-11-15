Ferrari returns to Las Vegas more than forty years after its last appearance on the Caesar Palace track. F1 has changed its skin and has become a global spectacle, capable of attracting the attention of US fans, once resistant to the top automotive championship.

“We are happy that Formula 1 is back as a protagonist in Las Vegas more than 40 years after the last time. Our sport has become increasingly popular in America in the last five years and the fact that this season we find ourselves racing for the third time in the United States is a confirmation of this new golden era for overseas Formula 1. For Ferrari, the USA is a special land, in which we always find a lot of affection, and this is also why we have dedicated a special livery to this competition”.

The street circuit in the capital of Nevada offers us an anomalous event with very high maximum speeds on city roads and very cold temperatures in the evening, given that we will be racing at night to have times compatible with the early morning in Europe…

“From a technical point of view we find a completely new circuit and with temperatures that are expected to be very low, different from those of any other stage of the calendar. This is why we have done our homework well before the Grand Prix – in the meetings as well as in the simulator – will be fundamental to maximizing the potential of drivers and cars.”

In short, Ferrari is confident that the team has done a good job of preparing for the simulator…

“The simulation helps to better prepare for the management of the many unknowns and when it is effective it allows to acquire a competitive advantage because it leaves the pilots free to become familiar with the track”.

The Cavallino team principal is confident in his drivers’ ability to adapt to tracks where it is necessary to graze the protections…

“Charles has always been very competitive on this type of track, where it is necessary to graze the walls, and Carlos demonstrated in Singapore that he is no exception. We are confident that we will have some cards to play, we must do it by supporting our drivers and putting them able to fight for the results that we know are within our reach.”