Fred Vasseur does not give up. The Frenchman is a fighter: he believes in the potential of the SF-24 and, despite the disappointments that arose from Silverstone, he looks to the future with a form of optimism that is truly commendable. The Scuderia wants to forget the negative moment, counting on the fact that the Hungaroring track should not play against the characteristics of the red car.

If the British GP saw a step backwards with the return to the Imola update package, after comparative tests that had recommended using the less advanced version on fast surfaces to avoid bouncing, on Hungarian soil the more recent surface that had debuted in Barcelona will once again take centre stage…

“The week off before Hungary allowed us to thoroughly analyse all the data collected in the last three races. We therefore found that the recently introduced upgrade package brought the expected benefits in terms of load points, but also triggered side effects that worsened the driving comfort of Charles and Carlos”.

The Gestione Sportiva is under pressure: Ferrari must find the right way out in Hungary to start growing in performance again, given that the SF-24 has slipped to the fourth position in the world championship in a very short time…

“We have worked hard in the company and so in Budapest we will bring an advanced version of the surface that we hope will give the drivers a car with which they can express themselves to the best of their ability.”

Vasseur points out that the Prancing Horse team is not only aiming for the theoretically highest performing solutions, but that they have also done some extra homework by modifying the floor of the track. It seems that some flexures have been identified in the outermost part of the pavement and reinforcements have been introduced that should limit any form of hopping…

“This season we continue to fight on the edge of hundredths of a second and having Charles and Carlos in full confidence can allow us to obtain better results, in the race but especially in qualifying, when it comes to pushing to the limit. I am confident that the package we will have at our disposal at the Hungaroring will allow our team to be a protagonist”.