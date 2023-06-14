Erase the negative memory of the Spanish GP. Ferrari arrives in Montreal after the success of the 499P at the 24 Hours of Le Mans which gave the Prancing Horse back great enthusiasm with its return to victory in the Sarthe after 58 years. In addition to Charles Leclerc, the team principal, Fred Vasseur, was also present at the French marathon.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

The French manager seemed rehabilitated after weeks of pain from severe back pain: finally the doctors managed to put out the lumbar inflammation, restoring a good mood to the head of Sports Management who looks to the Canadian GP with one eye that he hopes will to be more positive than the disappointing debut of the SF-23 Evo in Montmelò:

“We arrive in Canada aware that we must continue to improve the SF-23’s performance in the race. We have confirmed the upgrades introduced in Spain that have worked, allowing Carlos and Charles to be able to count on a more consistent car in terms of performance on Sunday”.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc look to the future of the SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vasseur is aware that the track dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve is historically a track favorable to Ferrari: on the roads of Quebec the reds have won 12 victories, 8 pole positions, 10 fastest laps and 37 podiums. Important numbers that testify to a strong bond between the Cavallino and the citizen of Montreal: the Ferraris covered 744 laps in the lead against 518 for McLaren, 440 for Williams, 257 for Mercedes. Red Bull is only fifth with 236 laps, but it’s not difficult to predict the overtaking of Milton Keynes at the Star on Sunday.

“Last year – concludes Vasseur – both Sainz and Leclerc were great protagonists of this race, the first because he managed to put pressure on Verstappen from the first to the last lap, the second because he was called to a great comeback from the back of the grid. We have many fans in this country and we want to give them a good team performance.”