Ferrari must get out of the gray moment: the last two GPs, Canada and Spain, saw the Scuderia marking time with the two reds off the podium after Charles Leclerc’s brilliant success in Monte Carlo. McLaren, third in the Constructors’ World Championship, have recovered 30 points on the SF-24s in the last four races, i.e. since the updates made their debut at Imola. The Maranello team also introduced some innovations at Montmelò, but the feeling is that they did little to raise the competitiveness threshold.

Fred Vasseur, team principal of the Cavallino, does not reject the news, but brings his analysis towards the upward leveling that divides the leading teams with minimal gaps…

“The upgrades introduced in the last race worked as expected, but we saw how our rivals are not sitting idle and how, at the moment, there are four teams within a space of less than three tenths”.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Now comes the appointment at the Red Bull Ring, the second race of a very demanding hat-trick that will end at Silverstone and the transalpine manager expects even narrower gaps, in a weekend characterized by the Sprint race format…

“Now we’re going to Austria, a track that can be covered in just over a minute, on which these already narrow gaps will become even narrower. We have to focus a lot on ourselves because in Spielberg every detail will make the difference and the preparation work done in Maranello will also be fundamental given that with the return of the Sprint format we will only have one free practice session before going into qualifying.”

Fred from Spielberg, a track owned by Red Bull, expects a turnaround with a Ferrari that will once again be the protagonist…

“As a team – including the drivers – we must take a step to make sure we don’t leave any opportunities on the road, both when it comes to the flying lap in qualifying, which is key with such fierce and close rivals, and regarding the execution of the race: in Austria I want to see a change of pace.”