Suzuka is known for being one of the most demanding tracks from the point of view of the tires due to the lateral and vertical loads to which it subjects them, especially in the first sector where the famous ‘snake’ is located, the sequence of high-speed corners almost unique in its kind.

Precisely for this reason, and due to the difficulties encountered in the first part of the season, Ferrari was afraid of possible problems during the weekend just gone, which hosted the Japanese Grand Prix.

At the end of the weekend, however, Ferrari returned home with more certainty from this point of view. If the results spoke of an impregnable Red Bull – Max Verstappen’s usual RB19 – and a McLaren more at ease on the layout of the Japanese track, the Ferraris suffered much less than expected from the point of view of tire degradation.

A good step forward compared to the first part of the season, where the SF-23s showed an aggressiveness on the tires that often ruined races right from the first stints. Frédéric Vasseur, team principal of the Scuderia del Cavallino Rampante, wanted to underline the step forward made. Of course, it is now too late to aim to become a continuous contender for Red Bull, but still important also in view of the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship with Mercedes and with a view to 2024.

“I think we’ve made a step forward in managing tire degradation compared to the start of the season, but on the other hand, we’ve probably been a little too conservative and I think that’s true for everyone,” admitted the French manager.

“On the grid we were very scared. We were too scared compared to what turned out to be in the race. In the end everything was under control during the race. We think we made a good step forward in this case.”

“Certainly if we look at the tire management we had in the first two races of the season, that certainly wasn’t our strong point, let’s say. Coming to Suzuka, on a track of this kind, we were a bit at risk.”

“But at the end of the weekend I think we did a good job from this point of view. The race was always under control, the strategy was managed well. We did well and it was a clear step forward compared to the first part of the season “.

At Suzuka Ferrari has introduced a new fund on both SF-23s. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had only one model of the new component available, but it was used by both since the second free practice session.

This, according to Vasseur’s words, would not have influenced the improvement of tire management, but it will be important in the fight with Mercedes because it would have the potential to improve the SF-23s.

“What we bring to the car has potential. Tire degradation, in this aspect, is another story and we shouldn’t mix things up. But certainly having potential is always useful. Just think, we missed the front row by less than a tenth When you leave further on, the story is always different, because you have cleaner air and other advantages.”

“Sometimes the details make a huge difference, also because when you’re fighting with others you often have to copy what they do. It’s a completely different story. But I think this situation will continue throughout the rest of the season.”

“In Monza we got pole by a cent. Last week in Singapore we got it by 5 cents, or something like that. In Suzuka, however, we lost the front row by 5 cents. It will be a question of cents until Abu Dhabi”, concluded Vasseur.