Charles Leclerc’s fourth place, which could however become a podium finish depending on what the stewards decide regarding the fact that George Russell’s car was found to be underweight during the checks, has left an opposite mood at Ferrari.

On one hand, Charles Leclerc said he was disappointed because he expected to at least have the pace to fight with the Mercedes, while on the other hand, there is a Frederic Vasseur who looks with optimism at today’s result, even though not even a podium was achieved on the track despite starting from pole. What is most disappointing is the fact that among the top three there is only one potentially faster car, that of Oscar Piastri: while it is true that George Russell surprised everyone with his one-stop strategy, on the other hand, not being able to compete with Lewis Hamilton is the aspect that weighed the most in a race from which Leclerc himself expected something more.

On Friday, in fact, Ferrari seemed to be in contention for the podium, but the changes made by the Star between Friday night and Saturday had their effects, helping the drivers to achieve an attainable victory with both its standard-bearers. In fact, beyond the surprise Russell, Hamilton led the race after taking the lead in the early laps, always managing to maintain a safety margin.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

However, Vasseur is satisfied with the pace shown especially in the first two stints, those in which Leclerc played the longest for the win, remaining within three seconds of a gap. A gap that would clearly have made it difficult to invent something in the last stint without an advantage in pace, but still not that large after more than half the race. The fact is that throughout the Grand Prix those tenths were missing to maintain the first position gained on Saturday.

“I don’t know about the maximum result, but in terms of performance it was a good race. We were all surprised by the very low degradation of the hard and the very high consumption of the medium. I think Russell made the perfect strategy, I don’t know if it was on purpose, but in the end we all arrived within ten seconds,” commented the Team Principal of the Rossa at the end of the race to the microphones of Sky Italia.

“Everyone had a huge degradation on the mediums, except for the first laps because we were managing, but when we needed to push on the mediums, like Perez in the second stint, we pushed and went back to the pits. At the beginning of the race everyone manages a bit more and the situation seems better than the reality.”

Only in the final part of the race did the gap increase significantly, rising to almost eight seconds at the end, but two other elements also had an impact on this, namely the overtaking by Oscar Piastri and having to defend himself at the end from Max Verstappen and Lando Norris: “It’s more a question of how you push and manage the stint. The degradation probably surprised us a bit, then you focus on defending yourself from your opponents, perhaps using energy differently. But the pace was constant throughout the stint. Maybe you lose a few tenths due to the battles going on, but it wasn’t so much due to the degradation,” added Vasseur.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Regardless of the final result, which saw Mercedes take the win, Vasseur on the other hand reiterates that he is satisfied with the performance shown by Leclerc: “I would have preferred us to do a one-two rather than finish fourth, but in terms of performance we have found a good pace. Now it is a question of a couple of tenths, we have to put everything together from the next race”.

Precisely on this last point, Vasseur drew up the balance of the first part of the season with what, instead, must be the objectives for the second part of the championship. The bouncing problem was somewhat contained compared to what was seen in the Spain-Austria-Great Britain triptych, a sign that the innovations brought to Budapest have in some way helped to reduce the problem, even if it has not been completely eliminated. The hope of the red is that the innovations arriving in the second part of the championship allow a small, but crucial, step forward that puts the SF-24 in the fight to exploit opportunities like today’s.

“For now, if we compare it to twelve months ago, we have made a good step forward. Also, we have four teams now fighting for podiums and wins, which is positive for the championship. Everything is open for the second part of the season, because even a small step forward of one or two tenths can make a big difference,” said the Team Principal.