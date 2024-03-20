Ferrari does not want to wait for the developments of the SF-24 which will arrive partially at Suzuka, but with greater consistency at Imola, in the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP which will be the first race of the European season.

The Cavallino team in Jeddah seemed to play defense by choosing a more powerful rear wing than the best competition, but the Albert Park track has always been a favorable terrain for the red single-seaters and the simulations for Melbourne say that Ferrari should finally express its true potential.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal Picture of: Motorsport Images

Fred Vasseur does not sound the charge, but the French team principal promises an aggressive attitude in the hope of putting pressure on Red Bull…

“After the first three intense weeks in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and a weekend break, we now face the longest trip to Australia. The Albert Park track is among the most loved by drivers and as a team we think we can play our cards in a land where we can count on a large number of fans.”

“Melbourne is a track that could offer similar values ​​to those seen on the Jeddah Corniche circuit. For our part, we are determined to take an aggressive approach to try to put pressure on our rivals who have had the upper hand in the two races held so far.”