Fred Vasseur does not pre-tactic. For the Italian GP in Monza he warms up the engines promising a competitive Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s third place in Zandvoort, on a difficult track for the SF-24, has restored morale to the Scuderia that faces the Stradale with the ambition of those who want to return to being a protagonist in this world championship.

The Prancing Horse team brings important updates to the bottom and counts on a low aerodynamic load track to fight for the third victory of the season…

“We arrive in Monza in high spirits for how we managed to perform in the race at Zandvoort, demonstrating how in this Formula 1 a lot of the difference is also made by perfect execution, that is, the ability to put together all the aspects and make the most of the potential of the package available.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, on the podium at Zanvoort Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Vasseur highlights the unknowns of Monza, but counts on the great help that the red fans will be able to give to Ferrari…

“Monza is a race in itself in every way: the track is one of a kind, it is the only super fast one left on the calendar, and this year it will be at least partly to be rediscovered given that it has been entirely resurfaced and even the kerbs of some corners have been modified. But for us it is special above all because we know we can count on the support of tens of thousands of our fans who are ready to push us to the maximum and, rightly, expect great results from us”.

The French manager has made it official that the Scuderia will bring a package of aerodynamic innovations to the “temple of speed” to eliminate the bouncing at high speeds and make a leap in quality to challenge McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes on equal terms…

“I will always remember my first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver, the cry of joy on Saturday for Carlos’ pole position and the celebration under the podium on Sunday. The aim, mine, the drivers’ and the entire Scuderia’s – both the team that goes to the track and the hundreds of people working in Maranello – is to make the fans jump for joy again: for this reason we have prepared ourselves scrupulously and will introduce some updates on the SF-24 that we hope will help us take another step forward in terms of competitiveness. We need the support of all our supporters, we will put our heart and soul into it”.