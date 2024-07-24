Fred Vasseur believes in it. According to the French team principal, Ferrari has taken the right path in Hungary: the advanced bottom that was mounted on the Hungarian trip will be confirmed on the Spa-Francorchamps track, because the indications that have emerged from the SF-24 say that the negative effects of the bumps have been mitigated by the latest modifications.

The Frenchman confirmed Motorsport.com’s preview according to which the Scuderia will also focus on the latest update package in the Belgian GP, ​​while after Silverstone it seemed that the Maranello team would have to return, as in Great Britain, to a previous aerodynamic solution.

“The Belgian Grand Prix closes a particularly busy July for the team on the track and for everyone working in the factory in Maranello. The Spa-Francorchamps circuit will allow us to verify whether we have done a good job in recent weeks to mitigate the side effects that the recently introduced update package has given us in the high-speed corners.”

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

“The bouncing has been greatly reduced at the Hungaroring, thanks to the evolution of the surface introduced in Budapest and now we will see if it will be the same on the Belgian corners. Our drivers have always loved this track, a circuit where the skill of the driver can really make the difference, and it was here that Charles took his first Formula 1 win in 2019.”

Ferrari would like to have a positive weekend ahead of the summer break. Vasseur remains optimistic even though the Spa-Francorchamps track, due to its characteristics, is less suited to the red team than the Hungaroring and last Sunday the SF-24s only achieved a fourth and sixth place…

“If we give Carlos and Charles an SF-24 that they can confidently push to the limit, I think we can have a competitive weekend and bring home a lot of points.”

The Maranello car should have further stiffening of the pavement surface that should limit the appearance of porpoising, as well as having the necessary adaptations for a track that requires medium-low aerodynamic load.