A little quiet month of break that lived by Ferrari. The Scuderia di Maranello has been busy on the legal front in requesting the reopening of the case on the penalty inflicted on Carlos Sainz in Australia, which the FIA ​​however returned to the sender. The subdued start of the championship for the Reds also gave rise to rumors of an early farewell from its drivers, in particular Charles Leclerc. Finally, on the eve of the Azeri race, AlphaTauri announced the arrival of Laurent Mekies as Team Principal starting next season. As was inevitable then, Frederic Vasseur was assailed by questions from journalists in the Baku paddock

The Mekies case

“It’s a great opportunity for Laurent. Also considering that I have a good relationship with him, I definitely won’t block him. As for timing, AlphaTauri has been a bit aggressive with the press release and we will need to discuss the details with Mekies.” These are the words with which Vasseur comments on the forthcoming departure of the current Ferrari sporting director. “We had a very frank discussion,” continues Vasseur. “I’ve known him for many years and I know very well that it was very difficult for him to say no. When you’re in this environment it’s hard to turn down the chance to become a Team Principal. If you want to become a Team Principal in Formula 1, it’s a job for which there are only ten positions in the world. It is not found everywhere. If it was his personal goal, I understand. You have to be ambitious and he is. He has done a great job for Ferrari, but I understand his motivations ”.

In Azerbaijan Mekies continues to sit at the Cavallino wall. In fact, at the moment it is not yet clear when the divorce from Maranello will take place: “We have a long contract with him. How long he stays will depend on what’s best for Ferrari. Eventually, he will move to AlphaTauri, but we will handle this transition properly, also because our relationship is good. […] Now I intend to protect the interests of Ferrari, which comes first, and we will discuss the details with Laurent.” Mekies’ departure had already been rumored on the eve of the Jeddah race, but Vasseur believes the rumors originated from other negotiations: “At the time I don’t think the proposal was the same”.

Works in progress

With the departure of Mekies, the search for his heir opens. However, Vasseur reveals that his position could be divided between several figures: “The sporting director’s role is quite extensive and all of this is part of the company’s reorganization process. It takes time, but you will have names very soon. We could divide the position among several figuresas are other teams and this will be part of the restructuring of the team. Mekies’ farewell closely follows that of David Sanchez, who got married in McLaren. However, Vasseur does not appear worried, putting Ferrari before individuals: “In every team you have to build your group. Without having anything against Laurent, we must now be clear that we are talking about only two people out of over a thousand individuals. Obviously they are important, but not more than the group. Mekies has chosen to leave and we have to respect that, because it looks like it will be a major opportunity for him. All of this though it will not impact the development of Ferrari”.

“Losing two people out of a thousand employees is not a drama”, continues the Team Principal. “The group is always more important than individuals. We have to keep that in mind. We don’t say it openly, but we are running a great recruitment campaign. It’s a gradual process, because you can’t get a new facility up and running in two weeks. Recruitment in Formula 1 is long and painful, but we are working on it”. Vasseur later returned to the topic of hiring: “When you have more than 1000 employees, there is a rotation of 100 people every year. Sometimes one or two of them are paid attention to, but often there are many more. So yes, there are new arrivals from other teams, but also from other sectors. A lot of attention is paid to the names, but this is not what drives the performance. So yes, we are hiring a lot”.

A Ferrari around Leclerc

The Monegasque did not hide his disappointment after his retirement at the Australian Grand Prix, the second in three races. For Vasseur, however, it is a natural reaction, nothing to worry about: “Frustration is good. I’d be disappointed if Charles wasn’t frustratedconsidering the current situation. He was on the front row twice and on the first occasion he retired, while on the second occasion he had to serve the penalty. Melbourne certainly wasn’t the Grand Prix of his life. If one weren’t frustrated in these situations it would be a problem and should stop. So I appreciate it. We had a discussion to understand what should be corrected and we improve every weekend. You can’t blame Charles for being disappointed.”

“Leclerc is clearly part of the project, it’s not that he’s a spectator”, continues the Team Principal. “He is involved in team development. He is a competitive competitor both on and off the track. On the other hand, in every team the team is always built around the driver. If you look at the last few years, all the success stories have been those of a team built around a rider. It was for Hamilton in Mercedes, for Michael in Ferrari, for Alonso in Renault and so also in Red Bull. Many examples could be taken. Charles is an important pillar of performance. He has a role both in and out of the car, he contributes to performance. I am convinced of his dedication to the cause ”. However, the renewal discussions have not yet started: “Leclerc still has over a year of contract with us. There’s time to discuss the renewal and now I don’t think it’s the right time to do so.”

Bittersweet Australia

The last Melbourne Grand Prix ended with a double zero for the Scuderia from Maranello. Carlos Sainz was penalized with five seconds at the end of the race, effectively remaining excluded from the points, a decision that Ferrari tried to overturn by appealing to the FIA, but in vain: “Regarding Melbourne, I think every crash is different and it’s hard to say which decisions were right and which weren’t. The frustration comes from the situation, from issuing a penalty without even listening to the driver. Five seconds in that case is like a disqualification and you already know it before. The frustration also comes from the fact that in the same curve for the episodes with Gasly and Ocon or that of Sargeant different decisions were made. I won’t make any comments, but it was important for us to support Carlos, go to the FIA ​​and discuss to understand their point of view. Now the incident has passed and we are focused on Baku. For Carlos, however, it was difficult, because he had run a good race but was unlucky. He had just come into the pits when the Safety Car came in, but then he reassembled, overtaking several cars and getting back under Hamilton and Alonso. The pass was there. The penalty on the last lap was tough from a psychological point of view”.

On the other hand, Vasseur believes that the Australian trip has highlighted the progress of the car: “Melbourne was a big step forward, not so much in terms of results, but in terms of performance. We messed up a bit in qualifying, but then we did well in the race. I also think that the pace over the flying lap wasn’t bad either. I won’t go into too much detail, but we’ve changed the approach and direction of the set up a bit. In terms of sheer performance it was a big leap forward. A judgment cannot be made on the basis of a single race, because every track and every asphalt is different. But we have to confirm it already in Baku with all its slow corners and next week in Miami. I think we are on the right track in terms of understanding and setting up the car.”

Eyes on Baku

The format makes its debut in Azerbaijan with the sprint race preceded by the dedicated qualification. Some have expressed concern about the risk of Saturday crashes affecting the budget cap, but Vasseur doesn’t think that should affect the approach: “If you start with the fear of breaking pieces, it’s not the correct approach. Baku has always been a big event when it comes to entertainment. Being able to contest two races there is a great opportunity for riders and teams to show off.” A role will instead be played by the reduction of free practice to just one session on Friday, which will prevent the Prancing Horse from testing new parts: “We won’t be bringing many updates, if not just something to fit the track. There will be only one practice session to try something and do our runs. It will be very difficult to test new parts, also having to prepare for qualifying, the race and practice with a full load of fuel. If you also add updates it becomes impossible. Next weekend will be much quieter.”

Finally, Frederic Vasseur comments on the decision to increase the number of heat, turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K engines that can be used in the season from 3 to 4, welcoming it positively: “The limit of three power units per year already existed when we had fewer races. Now we’ve moved to 23-24 races a year and add to that the extra stress we put on the engine by pushing hard on Saturday races. If in the end everyone ran into the penalty and it ended up like when at Monza everyone had extra positions on the starting grid, it would be better secure an engine more without penalty”concludes the Team Principal.