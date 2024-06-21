Those who follow and work in motorsport know well that the conspiracy theory hovers over the paddocks of every championship. A distant cloud that approaches when circumstances lend themselves to entanglements with ad hoc theories.

At the team principals’ press conference held today in Barcelona, ​​Toto Wolff was asked to comment on the anonymous email received last week by all accredited media with a permanent pass, according to which the Mercedes team was deliberately slowing down Lewis Hamilton, ‘guilty’ of having left the team to embrace the Ferrari cause.

After confirming that he had reported everything to the British authorities, Wolff condemned the seriousness of the anonymous gestures (“They are cowards who hide”) and then went into the merits of the message sent in the email.

“It’s irrational – he explained – we are here to win, to do the best possible and in this particular case we are talking about a rider with whom we had the privilege of working and winning, Lewis is a person of great personality and professionalism, but like everyone he can go through ups and downs, like any other athlete. I totally respect the reasons that convinced him to go to Ferrari, there are no hard feelings and no bad feelings. The interaction we have in the team is positive and any comment from the outside about what happens within the team is simply wrong.”

At the end of Wolff’s speech, Fred Vasseur spoke spontaneously and wanted to give his opinion on the matter and the Ferrari team principal’s comment was received with great approval by those present.

“Putting aside my relationship with Toto – he explained – when we talk about a Formula 1 team we must consider that it is a company made up of 1,500 people who work day and night, pushing like crazy on all fronts. In this period everyone is working hard to bring technical updates to the track, there are great efforts behind what we see.”

“And in this scenario, how can there be anyone who imagines a team that voluntarily gives up on doing well with one of the two cars? It’s a totally irrational hypothesis, no one in the paddock could do or think such a thing, we’re fighting for the championship and every weekend we try to score one more point than our opponents, you can imagine a team deciding ‘OK, let’s avoid gaining points with Lewis’… As I see it, we are in a completely irrational situation.”