Ferrari ended the Dutch GP with a fifth place that has both a sweet and bitter aftertaste, because the weekend had started in the worst possible way, with an extremely nervous car and difficult for the drivers to drive. Considering expectations, net of Charles Leclerc’s mistake in qualifying, the double Q3 was almost seen as a positive sign with the aim of maximizing points for the constructors’ championship.

Instead, a fifth place came in the race at the end of a race made extremely complex by unpredictable and difficult to decipher weather. In fact, just a few seconds after the traffic lights went out, a downpour of rain arrived which pushed several drivers immediately to the stop, including Charles Leclerc, who had, among other things, just touched Oscar Piastri, damaging the wing endplate front, which, in turn, had caused even more significant damage by impacting the bottom.

Despite the damage, the Monegasque remained on the track for a long time until he lost sixty points of overall load, with the vain hope that a red flag and the arrival of rain could allow the car to be partially fixed, giving the driver a new chance . A red flag which, however, never arrived, prompting the Reds to withdraw the car: “In general, it was a chaotic weekend for everyone. The conditions were very difficult. On one side of the garage, Charles made contact with Piastri and damaged the front wing which then bottomed out, damaging it. We could change the front wing at the pit stop, but not at the bottom. We were expecting a red flag to try and fix the damage, but it didn’t arrive and at that point it was better to stop”, Vasseur explained to Sky Sport Italia.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, retires to the pits Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Just at the end of the first lap, however, another episode involved Leclerc. The arrival of the rain had prompted several drivers to return to the pits, including the Monegasque, who however had called the pit stop very late, almost at the entrance to the pit lane, which caught the mechanics unprepared who had not yet intermediate compounds. So the Prancing Horse’s standard bearer remained stationary for a long time, effectively nullifying the advantage of having returned a lap earlier than other rivals.

“It was a bit of a late decision, but even so it went well. We lost some seconds because we weren’t ready, but she earned more by doing that lap on the track with intermediate tires than by staying out on slicks. It was the right decision even if it was made very late,” Vasseur explained.

On the other hand, fifth place came with Sainz which means ten points for the constructors’ standings, a prize with which to try to face Aston Martin, today on the podium: “On Carlos’ side, he did an excellent first part of the race, but we no longer had new tyres. The intermediate set had already been used in qualifying. He finished fifth, did an excellent last stint keeping Hamilton and Norris behind. In these conditions we can always say that we could have done a better job, but we could also have scored fewer points. I think Carlos did a good job,” explained the Team Principal.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Next week Formula 1 will travel to Monza, a completely different track from Zandvoort. Once again, Vasseur underlined how important the preparation work will be, as well as the one on the track to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, given that several cars are enclosed in a few tenths: “The track is completely different. Then, as far as this weekend is concerned, we have seen many ups and downs for everyone, even during the same race. Between the first and last stint we saw totally different wheelbases. Charles was in a position to put in a great lap yesterday in qualifying, but he went off the track. The margins are so narrow that you can go from second to tenth place. This means that for Monza we have to prepare in the best possible way to put everything together and do a good job. But it’s not just about potential, it’s also about putting it all together.”

When asked if it was impossible to develop this car in a certain direction due to the choices inherited when the single-seater was designed under the direction of Mattia Binotto, Vasseur preferred to look to the future and to the work he is putting in place to strengthen team: “I don’t want to think it’s a matter of inheritance. We have to do our best possible job with the team we have in the factory and on the track. Not everything is perfect, but we are improving and we are hiring many people, but we also know that we have to restructure the system”.