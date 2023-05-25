There has never been any contact with Hamilton. Frederic Vasseur has responded clearly and peremptorily to the rumors that have emerged in recent days according to which negotiations are underway between Ferrari and the seven-time world champion, complete with an economic offer: 40 million per season.

“Two weeks ago I read that Carlos was now in Audi – Vasseur replied with a smile – then I read that Charles will go to Mercedes, so I said to myself: fine, I’ll be alone! We all know that many stories are told at this stage of the season. Regarding the latest rumors concerning Lewis, I repeat that we have not spoken to him. I think every single team in this paddock would like to have Lewis, it would be stupid to deny that. I personally talk to Lewis almost every race weekend and have done for twenty years. And I don’t want to stop doing it because there are media that could link these chats to who knows what.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vasseur also denied having felt the need to clarify the situation with his two pilots.

“If every time news comes out we have to get together to clarify… – continued the team principal of the Scuderia – Carlos and Charles didn’t come to clarify what had been written about them, and it wasn’t necessary for them to do so. We are all used to it, we know that rumors are reported every week ”.

Firm in denying that there has ever been contact with Hamilton, Vasseur was equally so when asked if the time has now come to sit down and talk about the renewal of the contract with Leclerc and Sainz.

“I already said some time ago that the most important thing for us is to stay focused on the development of the current season, we will have time to discuss the future and it will be at the right time. I don’t want to change plans, I repeat, today the most important thing is to try and take a step forward to be able to compete with Red Bull and we must concentrate on this.”