The first qualifying sessions of the Vasseur era as Ferrari team principal went on file with the SF-23s of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. who managed to occupy the entire second row of the starting grid at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

At Sakhir the Reds turned out to be more competitive than the Maranello team’s initial expectations, battling almost to the end with the RB19s. Vasseur, speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport Italia, explained the choice made for Leclerc and what can be expected in tomorrow’s race.

The values ​​on the track are already clearer, but only over the flying lap. The race will probably give a different picture, at least partially. What is certain is the choice made by Ferrari to try to have fewer degradation problems, a problem that had already appeared since the pre-season test held in Sakhir in the second week.

Vasseur, how do you judge Ferrari’s qualifying and why did Leclerc not make the last attempt in Q3?

“Qualifying went quite well. Before qualifying we didn’t have a clear picture, because no one had tested with the same fuel loads and had done the same preparation work. But we found ourselves battling with the Red Bulls and we chose to keeping a set of Softs for tomorrow’s race together with Charles. We think it’s the right choice. Carlos was a little more on the limit in the first stint. Then we put on the second new tire and it went better.”

Have you decided together with Leclerc to save a set of Softs for tomorrow’s race?

“We had discussed saving a set of Softs for Leclerc earlier on the pit wall. We already knew that points are awarded on Sunday, so it is important for us to prepare for the race. We have seen that saving a set of new tires in Bahrain is very important. For example, we won’t do the same thing in Monte-Carlo, it depends on the tracks. I think the team has done a great job overall.”

How difficult was it to ask Leclerc not to fight for pole?

“The drivers are competitive. It’s not easy to tell them that it’s necessary to sacrifice the fight for pole in view of the race. But we had discussed it before and we agreed to do so together with Charles and the team and we did so.”

What do you expect for tomorrow’s race?

“I don’t know what to expect tomorrow. I have expectations, but it’s always difficult to know exactly what will happen. We know that in the past we have suffered from degradation in the race and for this reason we have been more cautious and will start with a new set. The season won’t end tomorrow night , so we will have to keep the same approach to try and do our best throughout the season.”

Sainz showed difficulties in adapting to the SF-23 in these first days at the wheel. He is concerned?

“In the pre-season tests, the riders lap at Sakhir in completely different conditions, because between the morning session and the afternoon session there is a difference of about 30 degrees, so it is difficult to compare the sessions. Carlos tested a few parts yesterday and he was not ideal, but the team did a great job, Carlos will start fourth and he did a good job.”

According to your simulations, how much could Leclerc have improved if he had done his last lap with new Softs?

“It’s hard to know how much Charles could have improved by making a second attempt in Q3. Max managed to improve and we too could have expected the same thing. Maybe he would have fought with Max again, but we decided to focus on the race, we had already agreed to do it , without getting carried away by emotions and we have not changed plans”.

Was the choice of the Softs made to attack the Red Bulls or defend against the return of Mercedes and Aston Martin in tomorrow’s race?

“This choice… We have to focus on ourselves. We know we have a degradation problem and we don’t have to look at others, we have to understand where we are by focusing on ourselves. We don’t have to fight with one or the other. We have to manage the degradation and then the result will come”.

Can you be satisfied with today’s day?

“For now I’m happy, but the points are scored tomorrow. We too, like the fans, don’t expect to finish eighth. It’s difficult to have a picture for tomorrow now, but it will be the starting point for the season. But yes, we’ll try to be on the podium”.