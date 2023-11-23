The first day of on-track action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend came to an end after just eight minutes when the red flag was shown following Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari hitting a valve cover.

On the Spaniard’s single-seater it was necessary to replace the chassis, gearbox, engine and battery, resulting in a ten-place penalty on the starting grid. Similarly, on Esteban Ocon’s car, after the Ferrari driver passed the cover for a few seconds, it was necessary to replace the body. This caused different reactions within the paddock.

Wolff and Vasseur attended the Team Principals’ press conference for the Las Vegas event following the cancellation of FP1. The Cavallino manager was clearly angry at the episode, underlining how the incident was unacceptable and that it would “cost a fortune” to the Maranello team. Furthermore, Vasseur himself refused to answer a question regarding the event, explaining that what he saw in FP1 was sufficient.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, during the Team Principals' press conference

However, the Mercedes Team Principal attempted to defend the organization of the Las Vegas event from criticism over track-related problems: “You’re talking about a fucking manhole cover coming loose, it’s happened before. It’s nothing, is FP1. You have to give credit to the people who organized this Grand Prix, who have made this sport much greater than it has ever been. Have you ever spoken well of someone and written a good word? You should talk about all these people who have been here. Liberty did a fantastic job. And just because a manhole came loose in FP1, we shouldn’t complain.”

A week after the Abu Dhabi GP, both team principals were summoned to explain their comments to the stewards, with the commission examining the case to understand whether article 12.2.1.f of the Sporting Code was breached FIA International. This article states that there has been a violation of the rules if a person associated with the teams has uttered “words, acts or writings which have caused moral damage or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officials and, more generally, to the interest of motorsport and the values ​​defended by the FIA”.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG during the Team Principals press conference

After examining the case, the stewards decided to issue a formal warning to both Team Principals: “Based on what has been communicated by the FIA, the FIA ​​believes that language of this type is unacceptable in the future, particularly if used by participants in the sport who have a high public profile and who are seen by many, especially younger followers of the sport, as role models. In future the FIA ​​will not tolerate the use of such language in Federation conferences by any stakeholder”.

In Wolff’s case “the use of the language in question was unusual and was caused by an abrupt interruption during the press conference and therefore cannot be considered typical of this Team Principal”, reads the statement released by the FIA. Regarding Vasseur, the FIA ​​noted that: “[Egli] he was extremely upset and frustrated by the incident that occurred in FP1 and that such language on his part was not usual.”

It is not the first time that a Team Principal has been summoned by the commissioners. Gunther Steiner was in fact summoned for the 2023 Spanish GP for his comments on the management of the Monaco events by the FIA, who chose to assign a penalty to Nico Hulkenberg for a contact during the first lap. The Haas Team Principal defended himself by stating that “if he had had the intention of insulting or offending someone he would have used very different words”. However, the commissioners decided to sanction Steiner with a reprimand.